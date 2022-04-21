He was born in Imperial Russia: his mother a countess, his grandfather a Russian general, and his father a lieutenant colonel in the Army of the Democratic Republic of Georgia (you know, the country, not the state where the Falcons play). When the Russians invaded Georgia in the 1920s, the family exiled to Poland. Dad married and they had three children: Othar (who lived down the street from us in Carlisle, Pa., in the mid-’80s), John and Gale.
This column is about John, really, and how it all seems so completely impossible. In the 1940s as the Russian Army approached Warsaw, Poland, the family fled to Germany, where they lived for eight years.
By 1952 the family managed to emigrate to Peoria, Ill. The Episcopal church helped the family find jobs; John was 16 years old. He spoke virtually no English, which he eventually learned by watching movie after movie, mostly Westerns and a lot of John Wayne. At age 16 suppose it was tough to be a teen who spoke no English in Peoria? Suppose he was bullied, this immigrant?
John became a long-distance runner, a high school graduate and attended Bradley University in Peoria and left in 1958 as a mechanical engineer. That was six years after arriving in this country without proficiency in the English language, the same year he and the family became U.S. citizens.
Young John was drafted into the U.S. Army in 1958, six years after he arrived in the USA speaking no English. He was commissioned a second lieutenant, served in Vietnam, then later a battalion commander and a brigade-level commander at Fort Lewis. After yet another promotion to brigadier general, then major general, John commanded the 9th Infantry Division, and later Operation Provide Comfort in northern Iraq after the first Gulf War. And so it went for this non-English speaking Russian immigrant who was later appointed as a four-star general to be the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff in 1993.
In these days of skepticism about immigration and integration of outsiders, we ought to think about John and his family.
That John was John Shalikashvili who, six years after he arrived in the United States speaking virtually no English, was commissioned a second lieutenant in the Field Artillery right here at Fort Sill. We all just called him “Shali”. An amazing man and an amazing story.
Lee Baxter is a former commanding general of Fort Sill.