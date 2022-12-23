It was early in January. My middle son and I were rehashing the holidays we had just celebrated last year.
I had emailed my youngest son’s partner to ask if she would bring the ingredients for the dressing she has been making for years by unanimous request and she said yes and was also bringing a pie for Thanksgiving eve. They celebrated their 38th anniversary this year so she is really a daughter-in-law. This year she brought the dressing and a lemon cake.
On the day itself, everyone cooks what they did the year before. We drink Mimosas while we update everybody on the past year, and laugh at old stories. Lots of hugs all around.
Christmas, the food was exactly the same as last year. One year, my oldest son wanted to make a fig and peach spice cake, only it turned out to be a pudding instead.
My middle son always peels the potatoes and washes a lot of dishes.
My Lawton daughter-in-law, now a vegetarian, makes glazed carrots one holiday; garlic green beans the next. She always doubles the amount of garlic. My youngest son cooks and carves the turkey and ham and either he or a brother make the oyster casserole.
My grandson makes the cranberries and starts the cranberry salad. He whips the cream and washes dishes. His companion, also a vegetarian, brings huge containers of vegetarian specialties.
Whoever isn’t busy helps set the table. I, the doyenne — I just direct traffic and answer questions.
On New Year’s Day, we make crepes: mushroom for the vegetarian; ham for the rest of us. It is a complicated ritual but they are so good we all rub our bellies and sigh in appreciation.
Then there is the Fourth of July with a picnic and speeches, sometimes at the lake, sometimes at my house; a fall campout at Dunvegan, our property across the fence from the Wildlife Refuge.
Birthdays are always celebrated. Now that four live in Oklahoma City, sometimes we all meet at a restaurant there, sometimes at one of their homes. Sometimes we go out to eat and then gather at my house for cake and a loud, off-key rendition of “Happy Birthday.”
My oldest son starts birthdays off in January, there are two in February, one in March, April, September and October and I wind up the year in December. Not to be confused with Christmas, I always remind them.
Sometimes we celebrate the solstices and the biggest moons.
At each of these get-togethers, we talk. We tell stories about those no longer with us — my husband, the boys’ father; my mother-in-law who was with us to the age of 95. We remember her laughing so hard she cried; throwing her apron over her head. We remember him for his fervent debate at every occasion.
The three brothers tell memories of growing up — many repeated but every year some new ones that shock me. Who they played with, where and when. Their first cars.
But it’s not the food, nor the presents, that bind us so tightly together. It’s the interaction, the telling and retelling of stories, the laughter, the hugs, the appreciation of our sameness — and our differences — the love, the traditions, that make families strong.
Let’s see — what’s coming up next? New Year’s, five birthdays and the Fourth of July. I can’t wait.
Mary McClure lives in Lawton and writes a weekly column for The Lawton Constitution.