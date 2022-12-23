It was early in January. My middle son and I were rehashing the holidays we had just celebrated last year.

I had emailed my youngest son’s partner to ask if she would bring the ingredients for the dressing she has been making for years by unanimous request and she said yes and was also bringing a pie for Thanksgiving eve. They celebrated their 38th anniversary this year so she is really a daughter-in-law. This year she brought the dressing and a lemon cake.