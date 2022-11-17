This phrase was uttered, out loud, by yours truly, just the other day. I had just washed and detailed the exterior of my truck because the forecast called for sunny, warm skies. If you’ve lived here for at least one year, you have probably experienced the full range of atmospheric conditions created by Mother Nature. See, here in Southwest Oklahoma, recently graduated meteorologists look forward to starting their careers in this area. It is this plethora of weather patterns and natural events from which they collect data from to provide forecasts and weather warnings. “Well,” you might ask, “why can’t they be more precise with their day-to-day forecasts around here?” One of the major factors influencing our localized weather variety is, in my humble opinion, the Wichita Mountains range.

Did you know there are 19 other educational requirements other than meteorology, including aviation?