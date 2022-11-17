This phrase was uttered, out loud, by yours truly, just the other day. I had just washed and detailed the exterior of my truck because the forecast called for sunny, warm skies. If you’ve lived here for at least one year, you have probably experienced the full range of atmospheric conditions created by Mother Nature. See, here in Southwest Oklahoma, recently graduated meteorologists look forward to starting their careers in this area. It is this plethora of weather patterns and natural events from which they collect data from to provide forecasts and weather warnings. “Well,” you might ask, “why can’t they be more precise with their day-to-day forecasts around here?” One of the major factors influencing our localized weather variety is, in my humble opinion, the Wichita Mountains range.
Did you know there are 19 other educational requirements other than meteorology, including aviation?
Now, out at Fort Sill, gunnery training (making the big guns “Go Boom!”) is always a treat when it comes to the winds that blow through here. Manual Gunnery Lesson Time: Wind speed and direction along with air temperature and air density are measured, starting at the Earth’s surface. You then go up, taking these readings, in increments of 100-meter-thick slices of the atmosphere. The higher you go, the cooler it gets, and the air density decreases (gets thinner). Wind direction and speed have certain parameters to be considered, but that’s a whole ‘nother lesson.
The job of the FDC (Fire Direction Center) is to take these “weather” readings and insert them into a manual worksheet or apply them to a computer program to determine firing data. This firing data is given to the howitzers (guns), the calculations are applied to the howitzer and the big guns “Go Boom!” If everyone did their jobs correctly, the big bullet lands where it’s supposed to (NOT in the parking lot of Fisherman’s Cove).
This wide-ranging variety of wind speeds, direction, air density, etc., on a daily basis, throughout the year, are extremely difficult to predict, just ask any former local weather forecaster.
As I have gotten older, I have come to rely on one sure-fire prognosticator of inclement weather — my knees and my right shoulder. Think you can do better? Go for it!
George Keck is an Army Retiree, a drummer, and Lawton resident, off and on, since 1964.