By July 28, we had received only ½ inch rain for the month, a local news source reported. My rain gauge had reported only .10. But maybe by the time I checked, the other .40 had evaporated in the heat. I think our highest temperature in July was 113.

It was the same in north Texas. A columnist for the Dallas Morning News, Sharon Grigsby, had this advice on July 19: “Tie a bag of frozen peas on your head and avoid the 10-day forecast. Don’t ask us to think about anything beyond stepping out into today’s rotisserie oven.”