By July 28, we had received only ½ inch rain for the month, a local news source reported. My rain gauge had reported only .10. But maybe by the time I checked, the other .40 had evaporated in the heat. I think our highest temperature in July was 113.
It was the same in north Texas. A columnist for the Dallas Morning News, Sharon Grigsby, had this advice on July 19: “Tie a bag of frozen peas on your head and avoid the 10-day forecast. Don’t ask us to think about anything beyond stepping out into today’s rotisserie oven.”
Her reference to a rotisserie oven made me wonder if the rotisserie-cooked chicken I had purchased earlier had maybe been cooked on a store sidewalk, much like the local newspaper staff frying an egg to test the theory. I don’t even like eggs and their photographed results didn’t change my mind. Although I must admit I did try the same experiment years ago in my driveway when the temperature was unbearably hot. And, no, I didn’t eat that egg, either.
Grigsby noted that the intolerable weather had left us unable to worry about much of anything else. Not the COVID-19 variants which neighbors have had, never mind the president, the governor and assorted big shots so afflicted. Not the threat of recession, inflation, global warming, Russia reducing Ukraine to rubble and monkey pox. Not the specter of the former president running again while still spouting that the last election had been stolen from him.
That’s how hot it is. Or, as my grandson reported from Oklahoma City, hot, hot, hot.
A crew has been putting in a fiber optics line across and up the street for several weeks now. They all wear broad-brimmed hats but I know they’re suffering in the midday heat as they dig deep holes in the hard dirt.
Actually, I don’t even have the right to complain. I stopped going out when the pandemic started so I’m only out to walk a little in the morning and getting in and out of the car for appointments. But I won’t let that stop me, I can complain. I can complain long and loud.
The Texas writer advises us not to hold back — to complain to our heart’s content. Maybe that and tying a bag of frozen peas to our head would help. Or maybe not.
Mary McClure lives in Lawton and writes a weekly column for The Lawton Constitution.