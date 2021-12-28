One of the things we have seen in the past decade is an increased emphasis on STEM fields. STEM is an acronym that refers to fields related to science, technology, engineering and mathematics. STEM has been emphasized as an educational and a governmental policy in addition to the social pressures associated against some of the social sciences. If you show me a person who majored in political science then I can show you a person who had to answer, “what kind of job are you going to get with that?” question.
During a recent interview with PBS’s Judy Woodruff, outgoing head of the National Institutes of Health, Dr. Francis Collins said something very interesting. When asked what the NIH could have done differently in response to the COVID-19 pandemic he said, “Maybe we underinvested in research on human behavior. I never imagined a year ago, when those vaccines were proving to be fantastically safe and effective, that we would still have 60 million people not taking advantage of them.” That is true. The pandemic has killed more than 800,000 Americans since last year and we are on our third wave and yet despite the vaccine being freely available there are still a significant portion of our population that refuses to take it.
As of Dec. 21, more than 30 percent of Comanche County had not taken it and we are one of the higher counties in Oklahoma in terms of percentage vaccinated. Despite those worries do you realize what a miraculous year this has been? In less than a year medical experts were able to craft multiple vaccines and the infrastructure of the United States was able to make it freely available to every man, woman, and child over the age of 5. That is amazing! Life has been saved on an uncalculatable scale. Despite this some people are reportedly out there attacking medical professionals because they will not give their relatives horse dewormer in the hospital.
This is not just a vaccination problem either. There are numerous social problems where the science is clear and yet the discourse around them have become polarized for a range of reasons.
Climate change is another great example. The science is clear on what is going on with our environment. The problem is that we act as if it is a debatable point on the existence of climate change. In Oklahoma, Rep. Jim Olsen fielded House Bill 2988 which would prohibit teaching that, “another race is the unique victim in the institution of slavery” which is insane. Anyone could pick up a book, or watch a Ken Burns documentary, and see that is false. So why is this happening?
The United States is a democracy. The benefits of democracy are endless. It is absolutely the best form of government that humanity has ever tried. That doesn’t mean it is perfect and flawless because people are not perfect or flawless. A democracy requires that we work with our fellow citizens to enact lasting change. I often see questions on social media like, “Why doesn’t the President just do X?” The answer is because that is not how our system works. That can be extremely frustrating. It requires you to work with your fellow citizens to pass legislation. Yes, we can use things like executive orders to shortcut the process but those are Band-Aids on the process and easily reversed when the opposite political party comes into power. There is no substitute in a democracy from the slow process of discussion, debate, and being open to changing your mind as circumstances change. If there was a substitute, then we wouldn’t be in a democracy anymore.
As we look out on America heading into 2022, we know that the problems that exist are going to continue. I have given up forecasting the end of the pandemic. The problems of climate change are going to continue. There are still people out there who believe that democracy was stolen in 2020. If we want a lasting solution to those problems then we need more people who have an earnest desire to engage with their fellow citizens politically. It is not enough to have the medical professionals who develop vaccines, we need the behavioral scientists who can get people to take the vaccines. It isn’t enough to look at climate charts. We need to have sociologists and experts on international politics/cultures who can say, “What are some realistic solutions to reversing some of these problems that we can all work on together.”
So, if your child, grandchild, niece/nephew tells you this holiday season that they want to enter the social sciences, then you tell them you are proud of them for making that choice. The problems of the world do not only require the wisdom of Solomon. They also require ability to communicate in an effective manner to get everyone on board. If the scientists are STEM, then in a democracy the people who communicate those ideas and concepts to voters are the roots.
David Searcy holds a master’s degree from Oklahoma State University and a PhD in political science from Southern Illinois University.