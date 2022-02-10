A recent report by the Watson Institute of International and Public Affairs at Brown University confirmed what I know, what the public really fails to understand, and what is a long time problem which will impact generations of Americans; the suicide rate among US Service members and veterans of post 9/11 wars (not Korea, not Vietnam, but Iraq and Afghanistan), are getting worse and worse and despite millions and even billions of dollars being directed at health care, has not helped reduce this tragedy. It is approaching the status of an epidemic. Here are some facts the study revealed:
1. Four times as many active duty personnel and war veterans of Iraq and Afghanistan have died of suicide than from combat. Listen again: four times as many kill themselves than are killed in combat. To put a finer point on this? An estimated 30,000 have died by suicide as compared with 7,000 killed in post 9-11 combat. Wow.
2. These increased suicide rates for both vets and active-duty folks are greater than and outpacing the general population. This shift is striking, as history has taught us that suicide rates among service members are always lower than the general population. No longer true.
3. The report says there is no single cause: exposure to stress and trauma, difficulty in reintegrating into civilian life, military culture and training. Yet these factors have always been a part of the life of a veteran or a soldier. Nothing difficult there. But there are factors which are unique and different than ever before.
a. A huge increase in exposure to explosive devices which has caused rises in traumatic injuries to the brain.
b. In truth, in earlier conflicts such explosions may well have caused death, but the wonders of modern medicine have saved those lives, and even allowed the brain injured, many undiagnosed, to return to further combat and additional deployments. Sadly, these factors of multiple traumatic exposures, chronic pain, and lasting physical wounds are linked to suicidal behavior.
And, of course, post 9/11 has been a long, long never ending, it seemed, war. The public at large disapproved, and this has made the re-integration of our veterans even more difficult.
So, this will not end with my plea to you for donations to charitable organizations. It will ask that you understand that this is different, this is way different. This is not your Daddy’s Korea or Vietnam, this is a whole new national nightmare.
Lee Baxter is a former commanding general of Fort Sill.