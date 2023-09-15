Here is something I’ve been wondering about for quite awhile. Why do some places charge 99 cents instead of a dollar? As in $239.99 by AT&T, $149.99 by the New Yorker magazine, $38.99 for Must View TV, $74.99 for The Atlantic magazine. $9.99 for a month of ESPN+ to watch an OU football game.

More accurately, I’ve done more than wonder; I’ve been irritated by having to write checks for some amount plus 99 cents. Why not just round it off to $240, $150, $39 $75 and $10?

