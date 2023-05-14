This coming Tuesday, May 16 is a special day for Great Plains Technology Center, and also for me. At 7 p.m. at McMahon Memorial Auditorium, we will celebrate about 80 graduating SCORE students who will earn their high school diploma. A program of Great Plains Tech, SCORE — (School of Career Opportunities and Real Education) is a dropout credit recovery program designed to reconnect students to educational and occupational goals. Students attend a half school day on academics and the other half in a career training program.

Seeing these students overcome life’s adversities and challenges and achieve their high school diploma is dear to my heart. These students are bright and talented. Many simply learn differently, or just need extra care to make sure they don’t fall through the cracks. “SCORE offers our students grace and second chances and more chances until they get it right,” says SCORE Counselor Valerie Fink. “Our students come here for a variety of reasons, but there is one common denominator, they all want to obtain a high school diploma. Our goal is to create a warm, caring environment conducive to learning. We firmly believe that the success of students stems from people who care about them and want to see them succeed, and our staff is here to provide exactly that to our students.”