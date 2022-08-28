Earlier this month we welcomed students back to campuses in Lawton and in Frederick for the start of the 2022-2023 school year. The first day of school is always an exciting day for students and staff, but most especially for me. It always brings back fond memories of stepping onto the Great Plains campus for the very first time as a welding student in 1976. I remember those feelings of hope and excitement mixed with a bit of anxiety of coming to a new school, meeting new friends, and meeting a new instructor. I had many hopes and dreams for my future back then. What I didn’t know was that by making the decision to make Great Plains a part of my high-school experience, it would set me on a path that would ultimately lead to becoming the 7th superintendent of Great Plains Technology Center in 2016.
As we start our 51st year of instruction, I can’t help but feel excited for the many students who have made the decision to attend Great Plains this year. I also can’t help but feel an enormous sense of pride at the positive impact our instructors will have on their lives.
You won’t find more caring and dedicated instructors than those who teach in our School of Career Opportunities & Real Education program. Our Industrial Maintenance and Industrial Safety instructors who connect and training with our local business and industry partners are some of the finest in the state bringing with them a wealth of industrial experience in the programs they teach. Our nursing students are taught by nurses who have worked in clinical and hospital settings. Our trade and industrial instructors are actual tradesmen in such fields as electrical, HVAC, construction, auto service, welding and so on. Our video production instructor is a filmmaker in his own right. Our firefighter/EMT and criminal justice instructors have worked in their respective trades protecting the citizens of our communities and maintaining the safety of our public. Computer instructors have been computer technicians before coming to Great Plains to share their knowledge and experience with their students. I myself worked as a welder, then taught welding here for several years before embarking on my path into school administration.
Instructors do make a difference in the lives of their students. They create hope and opportunity for a brighter future. Some of our students have gone on to become doctors, lawyers, entrepreneurs, teachers, business owners, firefighters, police officers, computer technicians and so much more. We don’t know what the future holds, but we do know Great Plains Technology Center and its exemplary instructors open doors to new opportunities. Whether our students go on to college, join the military, or right into work, we help equip them with the power to make choices and create future dreams. We help equip them with skills and certifications so they can achieve their career goals.
For me, it was my welding instructor who created an inner drive to learn more, do more, and achieve more. My hope for our students this next school year is they will be inspired to learn, do and achieve more, and see their dreams for their future become a reality. Who knew all those years ago as a new student walking into that welding class I would one day have the opportunity to lead this great institution?
Clarence Fortney is superintendent of Great Plains Technology Center.