Earlier this month we welcomed students back to campuses in Lawton and in Frederick for the start of the 2022-2023 school year. The first day of school is always an exciting day for students and staff, but most especially for me. It always brings back fond memories of stepping onto the Great Plains campus for the very first time as a welding student in 1976. I remember those feelings of hope and excitement mixed with a bit of anxiety of coming to a new school, meeting new friends, and meeting a new instructor. I had many hopes and dreams for my future back then. What I didn’t know was that by making the decision to make Great Plains a part of my high-school experience, it would set me on a path that would ultimately lead to becoming the 7th superintendent of Great Plains Technology Center in 2016.

As we start our 51st year of instruction, I can’t help but feel excited for the many students who have made the decision to attend Great Plains this year. I also can’t help but feel an enormous sense of pride at the positive impact our instructors will have on their lives.