In keeping with the theme of Women’s History Month: “Women Providing Healing, Providing Hope” during the time of COVID-19 allows the praise, honor, and glory for those women in the medical field.
Daily our hats go off to those women who chose the medical field to stand up and be counted. Women in the medical field have worked countless and endless hours caring for those who are and/or were affected by the virus. These women spent uncountable hours caring for individuals who could not really help themselves.
The constant work of these caregivers and frontline workers during the pandemic which seem to never stop, have given of themselves are to be admired. Too often we neglect those who are behind the scenes, especially women, who sacrifice personal and family for the sake of those in poor health in need of medical services. These women are from different cultures and different races and have provided healing and hope for generations.
Remember Kizzmekia Corbett, key scientist behind COVID-19 vaccine; Clara Barton, the founder of Red Cross; and Florence Nightingale, the founder of modern nursing.
Again, “Women Providing Healing, Providing Hope” the theme lends us to be proud of the women who have stepped up in our nation’s government to take leadership in managing the democratic decision as our National Capitol. These women have stepped up and made decisions to represent the people with pride and honor.
Government in the United States continues to be monopolized by men, yet the women are making an outstanding difference. They are to be admired because taking a stand against the male dominated government is worthy of honor and praise. Women have made sacrifices of self and their family to step into the realm of government to say, “I will uphold the Constitution of the United States of America and hold its ideals to be true”. Too often individuals go to Washington and forget their purpose and the people they represent. However, Vice President Karmala Harris, Sen. Elizabeth Chaney, and Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi.
These ladies refuse to be “hidden figures”.
Cynthia Walker is a member of the Lawton League of Women Voters.