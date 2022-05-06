This Mother’s Day piece is in praise of sons.
I was barely 20 when our first son was born. We didn’t know back then that the baby was going to be a boy so my husband and I had agreed that he would name the boys and I would name the girls. I had vaguely planned on six children.
My husband made up his first name, Kade. When I called my father to tell him he had a grandson — his first — and that his name was Kade, he of course didn’t recognize the name and told everyone in the small town that his name was Tide. If it had been a girl, I was going to name her Mary Rebecca.
Two years and one month later, our second son arrived. His father, not noticeably religious, found the name Matthan by searching the beget portions of the Bible.
The Greek name Matthan occurs only once in the Bible. Matthan is an ancestor of Jesus the Nazarene according to the genealogy of Matthew, and was the father of Jacob.
I had picked the name Mary Kathleen if the baby had been a girl.
Two years and two months later, Jonathan Shane arrived. When the movie “Shane” was released, we hurried to see it. As we left, my husband said, patting my protruding tummy, “If it’s a boy, we’re going to name him Shane.”
I had the name Rebecca Kathleen ready but at that point, gave up on a girl’s name along with the idea of having six babies.
My three sons have been a constant joy throughout all these years. There were dog bites, broken legs and arms, head wounds, falls, measles, mumps and chicken pox, hair length, one overnight runaway and a hundred other emergencies — some minor, some scarier — to cope with. But these were far outnumbered by all those birthday chocolate cakes, suppers and Sunday dinners with lively conversation, washing dishes with the youngest and oldest while the middle son insisted on reading to us from the Guinness Book of Records, all those weekends in the Wichita Mountains, those annual summer vacations camping out all over the country, the two trips to Mexico.
Now, two of them live, as one puts it, each “just five minutes away, mom” and if it weren’t for their constant attention, their almost daily help, through my broken bones and other emergences, I would certainly be in some kind of assisted living. But I’m still living at home, where, they assure me, they hope to keep me. The youngest lives in Oklahoma City but visits often and I know, if I needed him, would jump in his pickup and come to help. As he has done in the past.
And another good thing about sons is they have girls — women — in their lives. And while their names aren’t Rebecca Kathleen, they are dear to my heart.
So, on this mother’s Day, I gratefully — and happily — write this piece in praise of sons.
Mary McClure lives in Lawton and writes a weekly column for The Lawton Constitution.