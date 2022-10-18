It is debate season in United States politics. It is that wonderful time of year where two candidates get behind podiums on a stage and a moderator asks them questions. You will often hear people on the news talk about expectations and you might even hear what a focus group thought about things. Debates are a norm of American politics. They are such a norm that it seems odd when it does not occur.

Political debates have given us some memorable political moments including; “You sir are no Jack Kennedy,” Bob Dole’s “Democratic wars” gaffe, and the Nixon/Kennedy debate that launched a thousand Basic Speech lessons. Presidential debates are watched live by millions of Americans and clips spread to even more on television and the internet after the debate is over. Debates are such a norm that what I am about to write might be jarring; debates, in most cases, do not matter.

Recommended for you