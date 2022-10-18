It is debate season in United States politics. It is that wonderful time of year where two candidates get behind podiums on a stage and a moderator asks them questions. You will often hear people on the news talk about expectations and you might even hear what a focus group thought about things. Debates are a norm of American politics. They are such a norm that it seems odd when it does not occur.
Political debates have given us some memorable political moments including; “You sir are no Jack Kennedy,” Bob Dole’s “Democratic wars” gaffe, and the Nixon/Kennedy debate that launched a thousand Basic Speech lessons. Presidential debates are watched live by millions of Americans and clips spread to even more on television and the internet after the debate is over. Debates are such a norm that what I am about to write might be jarring; debates, in most cases, do not matter.
Debates have a limited impact for two reasons. The first is psychological. For a debate to matter, a group of voters would have to watch the debate with an open mind and decide based on the answers given by the candidate. That simply does not happen. It is not your fault it does not happen. Most voters come into a debate with a preference for one candidate over another. This preference can be caused by what you have previously learned about the candidates. Your preference may be caused by your partisan identification. Whatever the case, most people who watch debates do not do so “blind.” This is true of myself as well. Psychologically our brains are wired to confirm our prior feelings. In plain English, we are more likely to think that the candidate we wanted to win did win.
To use a sports analogy, no one has ever thought the referees were favoring their team. Voters do not treat these debates in the classic “Lincoln/Douglas” sense where each side tries to make points against their opponent. Candidates trade talking points back-and-forth and energize their supporters. For a debate to have a meaningful impact, a candidate must do or say something so egregious that it turns off even their own supporters and most campaigns train their candidates well enough that those things do not occur.
The second reason debates do not matter is timing. Debates happen too late to make an impact. Debates are traditionally run in September and October because by that point the primaries (and conventions in a presidential year) are over and the public has become more engaged. While that logic makes sense, it also means that because the debates are so late many Americans have already begun to make up their minds on which candidates they support. Timing a debate is a catch-22. If they happened earlier, then fewer people would have already made up their minds. The problem with that is if they happened earlier, when fewer Americans had begun paying attention, then fewer people would watch them, and they still would not have a significant impact.
Does this mean that debates are useless? Not necessarily. For some people, political debates are entertainment. I know lots of people who enjoy watching political debates because they enjoy watching the discussion. Those people knew who they were voting for but they got the same enjoyment out of watching the debate as I get out of “Abbot Elementary.”
Debates also are a signal to voters that election time is fast approaching. In that vein debates provide some of the same benefits as yard signs and most political advertisements. They are not changing people’s mind, but they do help raise awareness to the public that election season is approaching. Finally, sometimes in a close election a debate could make an impact. Even if a debate only impacts 1 percent of voters, that is still hundreds of thousands of people in a nation of 350 million people.
Debates can show us politics as we wish they were — two or three people with competing points of view who are disagreeing civilly. Last week in a debate in Wisconsin the candidates were asked to say something positive about each other. One of the candidates said to his opponent, “had a good upbringing which is why I cannot understand why he turned his back on America.” The crowd booed. At a debate they booed him. For that audience the debate was a chance to have a civil disagreement between two people who had differing visions of the future and one candidate refused to play along. The audience booed him for failing to be polite. It was dramatic. I had never seen an audience actively boo a debate participant. I also doubt it changed a single Wisconsin voter’s mind.
Do debates matter? It depends on what you expect out of them.
David Searcy holds a master’s degree from Oklahoma State University and a PhD in political science from Southern Illinois University.