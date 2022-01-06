We’ve lost a lot of famous folks in three-day periods surrounding New Year’s. The French actor and singer, Maurice Chevalier; Cesar Romero, who played the Joker on the Batman series; Donna Douglas, the fetching Ellie Mae Clampett of the Beverly Hillbillies; Wayne Rogers, who co-starred on MASH as Trapper John; Ricky Nelson, doomed in a plane accident as a young rock star at one time as famous as Elvis Presley, who played himself on the long-running TV series, “Ozzie and Harriett”. And then Roberto Clemente, the baseball All-Star also killed in an unfortunate aircraft accident, while on a mission of mercy. All right around the turn of the New Year.
And on New Year’s Eve this past year, the iconic Betty White, who would have turned 100 on Jan. 17 — 21 prime time Emmy nominations, five wins, hosted “Saturday Night Live” at age 88, played for years on the “Mary Tyler Moore Show”, “The Betty White Show”, “Boston Legal”, the “Golden Girls” and literally countless game show panels. This self-effacing, hilarious, “dirty old broad” was talented, clever and delightful.
But also, within a few days of the New Year, three days exactly, passed another Emmy Award Winner (16 times, in fact), a Minnesota boy who played college football, coached college football, played professional football (though briefly), was an NFL head coach for 10 years, won a Super Bowl Championship in 1977 coaching the Raiders, then after retirement served as, in my view, the most wonderful NFL color commentator ever.
John Madden was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2006. Many declared him to be “Mr. Football”. And indeed be was.
But I loved him because he became the Yogi Berra of football (as Yogi said, “if you come to a Y in the road, take it”). While his sayings may be more serious than Yogi’s, they were certainly as meaningful. Claustrophobic and afraid to fly, a quirky guy who used his famous “telestrater” to illustrate the right way to remove a turkey leg off birds on Thanksgiving. Here’s a few of my favorite quotes from an irreplaceable figure in American culture.
1. “The road to Easy Street goes through the sewer.” Madden’s way of telling us all that hard work is the single way to success.
2. “If you make a mistake, admit it quickly and emphatically and don’t dwell on it.” A lesson in self-forgiveness but also a key to successful politicians, completely ignored.
3. “Self-praise is for losers; be a winner. Stand for something. Always have class and be humble.” Those developing the FISTA in the Central Plaza take note. Those social media promoters, take note.
4. “Be on time, pay attention, play like hell when I tell you to.” While this was Madden’s advice to his players; it’s fair advice for any boss to give to her employees.
5. “If you think about it, I’ve never held a job in my life. I went from being an NFL player to a coach to a broadcaster. I haven’t worked a day in my life.” Should remind us all that if you love your job, you never work a day in your life.
John Madden was 85. Rest in peace, Coach. Betty White was 99. She’ll have them rolling in the aisles at heaven’s gate. RIP.
Lee Baxter is a former commanding general of Fort Sill.