I remember the time my mother-in-law and I entered her doctor’s office. Before we could get our coats off and sit down, the woman facing us boomed out: “I’m a Kentucky woman!”
Then she proceeded to tell us her life story. We had never seen her before but, by the time the nurse mercifully called us in a half hour later, we knew more about her than we did each other.
These may not be the facts exactly as she shouted them. I am relying on remembering what I tried not to hear.
When she was only 19, her sister died and left her with four children, three of them still in diapers. She became a single parent, presumably without sexual encounters of any kind.
It didn’t take her long to figure out to raise four children, she was going to have to get a good job so she was advised to go to Fort Knox — or maybe it was Fort Campbell.
She got a job and began her education which progressed through several degrees. She told us she was a neurologist when she retired at age 74. Along the way, she also taught school and had a tobacco farm. And a husband.
“I didn’t marry until I was 55,” she hollered. “Married a lieutenant colonel and, as we were cutting our wedding cake, he had a stroke.
“We never had a wedding night,” she informed everyone in the waiting room. Out of the corner of my eye, I saw the two men also waiting slump down in their chairs and hold their magazines in front of their faces.
“I stayed with him in the ICU,” she continued, unabashed. She told us when he could leave the hospital, she put him in a hospital bed in her living room and there he stayed until he died.
Then she told us about giving away his body parts, one by one. My mother-in-law listened, aghast.
She gave away his heart. She gave away his kidneys, his eyes and some other parts too. The skin of his butt went to a burn victim, she said. What was left went someplace in California for research.
Then she related in great detail how each of the children she’d raised had turned out. Well, as you might guess, and their children too. We learned their names, ages and occupations.
Every time she boomed, “I’m a Kentucky woman,” my mother-in-law tried to tell her that she had a daughter who was a Kentucky woman too but she never got through.
Finally, Kentucky Woman paused to catch her breath and peered across at us.
“I’ll bet you’re as old as I am,” she said to my mother-in-law. And, in case we’d missed it in the monologue, she told us again. “I’m 75!”
“She’s 90!” I told my mother-in-law’s age proudly to Kentucky Woman.