I continue to hear Oklahomans whining about nothing to see and nowhere to go, how Oklahoma lacks the interest of a Chicago or New York City. But it’s not true. It’s just as exciting, just as interesting, and there’s so no skid row here, or even a bowery.
But should you come to the odd day where you want to do something just a little different, here’s a few places to try.
1. The Tom Mix Museum. This, in Dewey, Oklahoma, is dedicated to Mr. Mix, the first Western movie superstar. Once the highest paid cowboy movie star in Hollywood, in his time, tiny Dewey claims Mix because one of his five wives was born there. Pretty clever. Maybe Lawton needs a Leon Russell museum?
2. Cain’s Ballroom. This truly iconic music venue in Tulsa has seen the likes of Bob Wills, Hank Williams, Tex Ritter and Tennessee Ernie Ford. It was built in 1924 as a garage. But also Elvis Costello, the Foo Fighters, Sex Pistols, Blake Shelton and Willie Nelson. There’s no venue like it in all the world, and it’s in Oklahoma and coming up on 100 years old. And Sid Vicious punched a hole in the wall one night.
3. The Church Studio. Also in Tulsa, Leon Russell bought the Church and turned it into a recording studio for himself and the likes of Tom Petty, Jimmy Buffett, Eric Clapton, Wolfman Jack, Willie Nelson and more. Under rehabilitation, the studio intends to uphold the legacy of Lawton’s own Leon.
4. Commerce, Oklahoma. About three hours from Lawton stands the childhood home of Mickey Mantle. Modest, as are all things in this town of 2,500, but oddly also the home of professional football player Orien Crow, pro golfer Bo Winnegar, another footballer Bob Seymour, and Doug Furnas, a professional wrestler.
5. The Coleman Theatre. Open in 1929 and said to be the most elaborate, fanciest entertainment facility between Kansas City and Dallas — and this is in Miami, Oklahoma. A local magnate in the mining business, Mr. George Coleman, founded the theater and some 90 years later its vintage pipe organ, “The Mighty Wurlitzer”, still plays. The place is gaudy and beautiful, and well worth watching a silent movie or two.
6. The Toy and Action Figure Museum. Located in nearby Pauls Valley, the museum houses over 13,000 classic pop culture figurines both on display and in an interactive area. An added attraction is the Oklahoma Cartoonist Collection, with such experts as Jack and Carol Beck who worked on “Alley Oop” and Chester Gould of Dick Tracy fame. Take the kids here. They won’t want to leave.
There are many more; maybe for another column. Stuff like the No Man’s Land Historical Museum, the Rodeo Animal Cemetery, the Arcadia Round Barn and Daryl Starbird’s National Rod and Custom Car Hall of Fame Museum. All worth a day trip and they’re right here in Oklahoma.
Lee Baxter is a former commanding general of Fort Sill and writes a weekly column for The Lawton Constitution.