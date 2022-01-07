My husband was watching me prepare dinner one evening. He watched me fish out a piece of just-tender cabbage steaming in a skillet, eat it, then sprinkle in a little lemon pepper and a dash of salt.
He watched me dip out a spoonful of black-eyed pea juice, taste it, then throw in some diced garlic and seasoned pepper.
As he watched, I tasted everything I was cooking at least once.
“Do you eat something of everything you cook?” he finally asked, eyeing my waistline.
“Of course,” I told him. “I have to taste it to see if it’s fit for the king!”
Probably the kings’ tasters of yore were as important to how tasty the dish was as they were in preventing the murder of monarchs by poison.
As the royal cook stood by, waiting anxiously to see whether or not the taster keeled over, deader than a fly fished out of the soup, he was probably both relieved and annoyed when the taster pronounced the dish safe but added crankily: “It could certainly use a little more garlic and a pinch of salt.”
Which may have saved many a cook from having his head offed by a live and kicking, but gustatorially bored king, who decided: “Off with the cook’s head. The cook is dead. Long live the new cook until I’m poisoned or I lose my appetite, whichever comes first.”
I taste just about everything I make from scratch, except things I don’t like: fried eggs, liver, oysters, mustard greens.
Mashed potatoes, for example. There’s nothing blander than mashed potatoes with not enough salt, butter and cream. I may have to take two or three big bites to get them perfect. Same thing with gravy. Of course, with hot things, like gravy, you have to stand and wait until they cool enough so you won’t scald your tongue. Burned tongues are a cook’s occupational hazard.
Soups take the most tasting of all. When I make beef stew, I add red wine, seasoned pepper, garlic, celery and bay leaves, fresh basil and oregano, Worcestershire and hot pepper sauces. This is a potent mix and the only way to get it exactly right is to add a pinch and a dab at a time, taste it, and add more if needed.
If the celery leaves aren’t strong enough, you might have to add celery salt and celery seed. More garlic, more of everything might be needed. When the King asks for second and third helpings, you know you are a successful taster.
Desserts have to be tasted, too, particularly if liqueur is an ingredient.
An ideal menu, from a taster’s point of view, is a meat dish marinated in wine, a wine and oil salad dressing, and a chocolate dessert with raspberry liqueur. Never mind how it turns out. By the time you serve it, you’re happy.
I took off my apron and turned to my husband. “If the King is ready, dinner is ready.”
I think I forgot to curtsy.
