Usually on the same page in the newspaper with the comics are short, bizarre stories from around the country. I don’t know if they’re chosen as an alternative for people who think comics are a waste of newspaper space and/or a reader’s time — or if the comics are chosen as an antidote to stories ranging from grim to odd news bits that we would never miss not knowing about.
For example:
In Snellville, Georgia, a dozen cars were damaged when their outside mirrors were broken. But then a witness noticed a pileated woodpecker was the villain. Case solved when residents began bagging their mirrors.
In Boston, a woman who belonged to the Church of the Flying Spaghetti Monster was allowed to wear a colander on her head for her driver’s license photo. She said the spaghetti strainer on her head let her express her religious beliefs. A lawyer called Pastafarisnism “a secular religion that uses parody to make its point.” The Registry of Motor Vehicles probably thought it simpler to humor her than argue. Perhaps she even looked better with a colander on her head.
In Florida, two people found a dead bat in the packaged salad they were eating which was then recalled by its maker. And I thought kale was hard to digest.
In Colorado and Wyoming, a long-tailed mouse is protected by the federal government. The meadow jumping mouse was listed under the Endangered Species Act and homebuilders and ranchers asked that the protection be lifted. Something about a mouse is a mouse is a mouse.
And in Fort Dodge, Iowa, a man reported that his dog shot him. The pit bull-Labrador mix didn’t mean to. The man and the dog were roughhousing on the couch, the dog disabled the safety on the gun in the man’s belly band and stepped on the trigger, shooting the man in the leg. The man claimed it was an accident. And I bet his mother had told him a dozen times not to roughhouse on the couch.
A lock of Benedict Arnold’s hair was to be displayed at Fort Ticonderoga. I’ve always wondered why anyone would go to see a lock of hair of anyone, let alone a traitor. Could you tell by looking at a lock of hair that its owner was a traitor or a hero or the guy next door?
And, in Newton, Kansas, police had to subdue an extremely intoxicated man who was trying to have sex with the tailpipe of a car. Words fail me.
I’m grateful that, when I am enticed to read any of the stories on the sensational side of the comics page, I have Peanuts, Zits and Beetle Bailey to drag me back to reality. And if ever I’m in a gathering where conversation lags, I can tell them about the woman with the spaghetti strainer on her head.
Mary McClure lives in Lawton and writes a weekly column for The Lawton Constitution.