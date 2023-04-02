Let’s hope that, if a century from now people are not using iPhones or laptops or anything that we have today, journalism itself is still alive and well. Because our democracy depends on it.”

That was a quote from Microsoft President Brad Smith at a congressional hearing a couple of years ago. The topic was whether big tech should be compensating media companies for using their content without payment. Smith said then that tech companies needed to do more and that the topic was “far bigger than us,” alluding to the potential threat to democracy.