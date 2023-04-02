Let’s hope that, if a century from now people are not using iPhones or laptops or anything that we have today, journalism itself is still alive and well. Because our democracy depends on it.”
That was a quote from Microsoft President Brad Smith at a congressional hearing a couple of years ago. The topic was whether big tech should be compensating media companies for using their content without payment. Smith said then that tech companies needed to do more and that the topic was “far bigger than us,” alluding to the potential threat to democracy.
Several weeks ago I noted the surging development of artificial intelligence to create “content.” I even tried it myself, asking one of the programs to write a narrative on what to look for when making some decision or another. What it produced was surprisingly coherent. And if I’d put my name on it and published it in this newspaper, I doubt anyone would have known the difference.
But to use today’s buzzword, it’s weaponizing the internet against the very people who make their living off creating content, whether written or any other form. Yes, there’s a person behind that keyboard asking the initial question, but AI does all the work, building off the efforts of others and synthesizing it into a “unique” creation.
In the two years I spent teaching, I was shocked how easy it was to spot plagiarism. I knew the students well enough to understand their ability and limitations. If I spotted a sentence (or in some cases a paragraph) that didn’t sound right, I just pasted into the search bar and generally found the article they lifted it from. It was as easy for me to source the suspect material as it was for them to copy and paste.
But now we have an intelligence that can search, combine, rewrite and edit material from all the internet has to offer. Maybe that’s a good thing. Unless we reach the point that “media” is nothing more than computer-generated stories based on articles already written. And what of the misinformation that abounds on the web? Does it build credibility as AI finds it and uses it, without regard for veracity?
I don’t want anyone to think that I’m some technological troglodyte, afraid of change and its benefits. Technology has improved our lives immensely. But I found it interesting that a number of tech visionaries took the position last week that we need to hit the pause button on this kind of automation. That position had support from people such as Elon Musk, Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak and Skype co-founder Jaan Tallinn.
After all, what will happen when the writers, photographers, artists and composers are nothing more than chips on a motherboard? That is a deep, dark rabbit hole I don’t think we’re prepared to go down.
David Stringer is the publisher of The Lawton Constitution, a past-president of the Oklahoma Press Association and a media professional for over 40 years, more than half of that in Oklahoma. He can be reached at david.stringer@swoknews.com.