There are a number of incredibly unique stores in Lawton. They are called thrift stores. These stores come in various commercial building sizes. A few are as small as a strip mall storefront. Some are large as an Amazon Fulfillment Center. The types of personalities that own/run/manage these stores are as varied as their clientele. Some stores have a very devoted customer base. A few stores have been around for years. Others pop up for a while, then go out of business in just a few months.

I have found no two stores to be exactly alike. Sure, inventories might be similar from merchant to merchant, but the stores, the settings themselves, are as much a treat as the shopping experience. Yes, yes, you can walk the pristine, neatly stocked aisles of your local supercenter, 24-7, 7-days a week. BORING! Can the hovering sales associate, in their blue vest, tell you the origins of that Mulberry scented candle? I doubt it. Most thrift store owners will be able to tell you the story behind or origins of each and every piece of “junk” on their shelves. Antique dealers refer to these stories as provenance. Provenance is supposed to impress you, so you won’t flinch when the price of said antique is grudgingly revealed. Listening to these stories is also part of the fun of shopping in thrift stores.