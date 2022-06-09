Of all the things I have ever set out to do, hoped to accomplish, or identified as a personal goal, writing a newspaper column was not exactly in the top 10. In fact, writing a newspaper column wasn’t on my “things to do list” at all … but hey, I’m always up for a challenge. As well, I have been told that I can be talked into pretty much anything, so here we are, I’m writing a newspaper column!
But as I sit down to type out some thoughts and actually write my very first column it suddenly occurred to me that I have been tasked with creating interesting content for one of our community’s most critical forms of communication and sources for news and events. Which begs the question, What will someone who has never even considered writing a newspaper column actually write about?
To be honest, your guess is as good as mine. I am obviously not a journalist nor do I claim to be much of a writer, but I’m guessing I will write about the various people, events, and for lack of a better word, stuff, that I feel are important to our community and impact the people, as well as the businesses in it.
Maybe I will write about issues such as the importance of affordable childcare in our region, particularly special needs childcare, the impact of childcare to economic development, as well as the barrier to employment it creates when the resource is lacking in a community.
Or maybe I’ll write about the importance of workforce development, the opportunity second chance employment creates for both the employee and the employer, and the impact gainful employment has on recidivism and poverty in our state, especially Oklahoma children living in poverty.
It’s pretty much a guarantee that I’ll write about the amazing organizations in our community, such as the Lawton Fort Sill Chamber of Commerce, United Way of Southwest Oklahoma, the Mayor’s Commission on the Status of Women, and Lawton Business Women to name just a few, and the many contributions the employees and volunteers at these organizations make to Southwest Oklahoma.
Whatever I end up writing about I have been instructed to keep it under 500 words, so don’t worry, I won’t drone on and on, but I will attempt to be interesting, informative, and hopefully encouraging. Please wish me luck. So there you have it! Four hundred and twenty-six words later and I have written my first newspaper column! Thank you for reading so far … surely it will get better.
Jennifer Krebs-Ellis is president & CEO of Cosmetic Specialty Labs, Inc, former Mayor of Medicine Park and serves as a commissioner on the Oklahoma Employment Security Commission.