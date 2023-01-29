The list of things I don’t understand could fill … well, anything. But I wonder if I’m becoming more and more dense because there’s more and more news I’m having difficulty comprehending.

Let’s start with classified documents. The nation was aghast when the FBI executed a search warrant on former President Trump’s home to recover secret documents it’s said he shouldn’t have had in his possession. I know how serious such things should be taken, and I’ll bet there’s more than a few area military or government employees hereabouts that know that if a classified file had wound up in their home, they’d probably be looking at some serious consequences.

Tags

Recommended for you