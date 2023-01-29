The list of things I don’t understand could fill … well, anything. But I wonder if I’m becoming more and more dense because there’s more and more news I’m having difficulty comprehending.
Let’s start with classified documents. The nation was aghast when the FBI executed a search warrant on former President Trump’s home to recover secret documents it’s said he shouldn’t have had in his possession. I know how serious such things should be taken, and I’ll bet there’s more than a few area military or government employees hereabouts that know that if a classified file had wound up in their home, they’d probably be looking at some serious consequences.
Then, because we’re as political as we are, Democrats railed over the situation, while many Republicans thought it was much ado about nothing.
Then documents were found in a couple of locations associated with President Biden and hyper-partisans gave themselves whiplash as they switched sides. Then former VP Pence reported that he’d found some in his personal effects. I’m glad to see people on both sides of the aisle saying, “We’ve got a problem.”
I mean Lawton Public Library can probably tell you if you didn’t return a book. But we’ve now had three high-ranking officials exhibit a level of carelessness I simply cannot fathom.
I just don’t understand.
Then there’s George Santos. (If that is, in fact, his real name. Little else seems to have been true.) One of the stories last week was some disbelief that he couldn’t be recalled. I guess it’s a good sign we’ve never had to ask that question before. Voters won’t have a chance until two years from now to bless him again, or right the wrong many feel has been done. It’s said he committed no crime, so Congress is the sole arbiter of members’ performance once elected. Some members of the New York congressional delegation have suggested he resign.
But why? Were I a constituent who donated to a person who we found out later really doesn’t have the history and qualifications he or she presented, I think I’d be looking for a lawyer. He solicited funds under false pretenses. Isn’t that fraud?
I just don’t understand.
Lastly, within 48 hours we had two instances in California where anger and frustration boiled over into gunfire. I’ve been angry at more than my fair share of people. I’m sure you all have. But I’ve never even considered taking my anger out by showing up with a loaded firearm and ambush those who offended me.
I just don’t understand.
David Stringer is the publisher of The Lawton Constitution, a past-president of the Oklahoma Press Association and a media professional for over 40 years, more than half of that in Oklahoma. He can be reached at david.stringer@swoknews.com.