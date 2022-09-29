As I sit here going over my extensive things-to-do list for today, I am reminded of a phrase my grandmother, Edna Hennessee, used to say. This phrase, “I don’t have to, I get to”, is one quite familiar to the Hennessee clan, and I honestly cannot remember a time in my life when my grandmother didn’t say it. She even wrote a book featuring an optimistic and ambitious sand crane which made her home in the pond next to my grandmother’s home. She even named her the “Get-to Bird,” and the book title was, you guessed it, “I Don’t Have To, I Get To!”

Full disclosure, as a child, I found all of this truly quite annoying. The ambitions of my grandmother and the antics of her new bird friend were lost upon me. As a child, I was blissfully unaware of the challenges my grandmother and women faced everywhere.