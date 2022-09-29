As I sit here going over my extensive things-to-do list for today, I am reminded of a phrase my grandmother, Edna Hennessee, used to say. This phrase, “I don’t have to, I get to”, is one quite familiar to the Hennessee clan, and I honestly cannot remember a time in my life when my grandmother didn’t say it. She even wrote a book featuring an optimistic and ambitious sand crane which made her home in the pond next to my grandmother’s home. She even named her the “Get-to Bird,” and the book title was, you guessed it, “I Don’t Have To, I Get To!”
Full disclosure, as a child, I found all of this truly quite annoying. The ambitions of my grandmother and the antics of her new bird friend were lost upon me. As a child, I was blissfully unaware of the challenges my grandmother and women faced everywhere.
Women’s history is full of trailblazers who fought for equality in this country. From Abigail Adams reminding her husband to “remember the ladies” when structuring the new American government to women like Susan B. Anthony fighting for the right to vote, the journey toward equal rights for women in this country has been long.
On May 15, 1869, Susan B. Anthony and Elizabeth Cady Stanton founded the National Woman Suffrage Association. In 1890, the group joined the American Woman Suffrage Association to form the National American Woman Suffrage Association. Their work resulted in the introduction and ratification of the 19th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, declaring “the right of citizens of the United States to vote shall not be denied or abridged by the United States or by any State on account of sex.” The amendment was named “The Susan B. Anthony Amendment” in honor of her work for women’s right to vote.
But there is still work to do. Oklahoma saw a voter turnout in the 2020 general election of approximately 55 percent of eligible voters, the lowest in the nation. In non-presidential election years, that number drops to around 30 percent. Our state’s low voter participation rate is why my friend, Barbara Estelle Curry, founded the “Women that Vote Arts Corporation.” Inspired by the words of Congresswoman Maxine Water, Barbara’s goal was to encourage all citizens, particularly women, of Lawton-Fort Sill to “get out and make an educated vote.” Through brunches and coffees, Barbara provided a platform for candidates to share their stories and for women to make educated voting decisions. This project evolved into a “Celebration of Women’s Suffrage” by commemorating the 19th Amendment granting women the right to vote through the creation of a sculpture to be placed in Lawton’s Shepler Park.
Sadly, the Lawton Fort Sill community lost Barbara Curry on Aug. 24, 2022, but her work through the Women That Vote Arts Corporation continues. Today, the Women That Vote board of directors continues to develop the idea that Barbara started to honor the memories of women who led the way for voting rights.
As I think about the legacy of Edna Hennessee and Barbara Curry, they share a similar story, growing from poverty and lack of opportunity. But neither woman looked at the life ahead of them as a chore or something they “had to do.” Both women shared an understanding of the struggles many faced before them and understood that owning their own business, running for office, and even the right to vote were something that none of us should take for granted.
So as I sit here at my desk going over that to-do list, I remember that the opportunities I have today are the direct result of women like Abigail Adams, Susan B. Anthony, Edna Hennessee and Barbara Curry. Thanks to their efforts and the efforts of so many women like them, the struggles they experienced are like none I have ever had to endure. Suddenly, “I don’t have to, I get to” makes way more sense.
If you would like more information about the Women That Vote Arts Corporation and the project dedicated to Women’s Suffrage, please visit www.womenthatvotearts.com or contact Jennifer Ellis at 580-355-2182.
Jennifer Krebs-Ellis is president & CEO of Cosmetic Specialty Labs, Inc, former Mayor of Medicine Park and serves as a commissioner on the Oklahoma Employment Security Commission.