I have worn glasses since I was in the seventh grade. Given the option of going through life with a blinding headache or wearing glasses, I reluctantly opted for the glasses.

My first ones were round with gold rims. Although this style became mod many years later, when I was in the seventh grade, it was the only style and definitely not mod, not in, not cool. Everybody who needed glasses wore them — grandmothers, teenagers, Harry Truman. I hated them with a passion so I painted the gold rims with red fingernail polish to give them a little pizzaz.