I have worn glasses since I was in the seventh grade. Given the option of going through life with a blinding headache or wearing glasses, I reluctantly opted for the glasses.
My first ones were round with gold rims. Although this style became mod many years later, when I was in the seventh grade, it was the only style and definitely not mod, not in, not cool. Everybody who needed glasses wore them — grandmothers, teenagers, Harry Truman. I hated them with a passion so I painted the gold rims with red fingernail polish to give them a little pizzaz.
This worked fine until I decide to change the color. When I took off the old polish, the lens fell out.
My father greeted this development with the same enthusiasm he reacted to the entire seventh grade autographing my new suede jacket with colored ink. It was pointed out that I was not overburdened with good judgment in the seventh grade.
Through the years, I sort of followed eyeglasses fashion through round, oval, square and, Lord forgive me, harlequins with rhinestones. I tried red, blue, black and horn-rimmed frames. In the late ‘70s came huge, rimless, slightly tinted plastic lenses.
Through all the variations, I had never broken my glasses. Then I sat on my huge, rimless, slightly tinted plastic lenses. Fortunately, I was not wearing them at the time.
It is difficult to get a tight shirt over your face if you have on big glasses. I carefully took them off, laid them on the edge of the bed, pulled off my shirt and then sat down on the bed to change my shoes. My memory span was very short, even back then. The delicate little crunching sound made my blood run cold.
I considered gluing the pieces back together but I didn’t like this new design even before I busted it. The lens were so large they dug into my cheeks. I could not get my fingers in under them to rub my eyes, which is a problem for anyone who cries at sad stories. Even if it is a story on TV that I don’t like, if it is sad, I cry. I used to cry during Hallmark’s sentimental commercials.
With all my old glasses I could subtly shove my fingers under my glasses and wipe away the tears before anyone noticed. With the outsized ones, the only way to get at my eyes was to hold both arms out at a sharp angle and go in from the sides. Not subtle.
From then on, things went pretty smooth, glasses-wise, until I became a grandmother. After baseball, basketball and tag races with a rough and enthusiastic 3- to 10-year old, I made so many visits to my optometrist to get my glasses straightened, I could have driven there without them.
Now all I have to worry about is the old hazard of forgetting where they are and sitting on them.
The moral of this story is “people who live in glasses should sit on stones.”
Mary McClure lives in Lawton and writes a weekly column for The Lawton Constitution.