A Harper’s Magazine Index reported some years ago that someone can withstand pain 34 percent longer if they use profanity.
I’m trying to think about how long ordinary pain lasts. The first things that came to mind were cutting your finger with a paring knife, hitting your ankle on a rocking chair, whacking your thumb with a hammer.
As I was growing up, my father worked every day on telephones and telephone lines with tools. We knew when he had hurt himself. Not that he used profanity, at least when my sister and I were around, but he had substitute words.
“Oh, sugar,” he’d say — an obvious substitute I realized later for a common four-letter expletive. Dadgumit was another. Goldern. Son of a gun.
I had lots of uncles. Some were religious and I never heard a bad word from them. But three of them were quick with an, “Oh, hell,” when a fishhook stuck in his hand or a crowbar dropped on his foot.
Farmers got hurt fairly often. Animals shoved into them. Machinery malfunctioned. Heavy equipment fell. They lifted heavy stuff. Profanity was instantaneous and appropriate.
Kids who got hurt on the school playground or on the baseball field or basketball court sometimes used real swear words which the teachers pretended not to hear, especially if they were bleeding. Most girls, back then, though, resorted to tears.
Mothers didn’t curse back then. Our mothers had mild invectives: mercy sakes, darn it, Lordy me. “Lord have mercy” was my mother-in-law’s favorite, often said with a giggle and her apron thrown over her head.
If we said bad words at home when we had minor injuries we could expect a quick slap in the face before Mercurochrome, which didn’t sting, or iodine, which did, or a smelly salve was applied.
My husband, the ex-Marine came to our marriage with plenty of profanity which he plentifully used, with or without pain. Had I been aware of this statistic from Harper’s Index, I could have asked: “What’s your pain level? Tell me when the 66 percent of the time you aren’t hurting is up because I can’t tell from your cussing.”
Times have changed. Profanity is so pervasive now, almost as common as the word “the”, and is always with us in movies and TV, that it would seem like it wouldn’t be that effective to alleviate pain anymore.
Maybe someone with a curious nature will do an experiment with a stopwatch: Mash a finger and not use profanity. Mash another finger and curse. But not me.
Mary McClure lives in Lawton and write a weekly column for The Lawton Constitution.