The dream of many young people has been to join a band. It’s been this way since musical groups have been a thing. There are a variety of reasons why this thought crosses one’s mind. “I wanna be rich and famous!” Yup, that’s usually up there near the top of the list. “The groupies will adore me; I’ll have to hire security.” This is a common take on fame. “Everyone will be listening to the radio and singing MY songs!” If you can get just one song on the radio, you’re doing pretty good.

There are a few questions that will have to be addressed. Let’s start off with, do you have ANY musical talent at all? Hopefully, you are already an exceptional vocalist or well on your way to mastering a musical instrument. If you can play an instrument and sing at the same time, even better.