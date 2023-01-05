Becoming a global business is challenging work. But expanding your business’s reach internationally can help improve your company’s bottom line, especially during domestic economic downturns. But a successful export business requires more than an outstanding product or service.

The first thing to do is to set aside any stereotypes and misconceptions you may have about a particular region of the world and then do your research to help determine where you want to grow your business and what region creates the most significant opportunity for your product or service. Failing to do so can result in financial loss and missed opportunities for your business.