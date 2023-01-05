Becoming a global business is challenging work. But expanding your business’s reach internationally can help improve your company’s bottom line, especially during domestic economic downturns. But a successful export business requires more than an outstanding product or service.
The first thing to do is to set aside any stereotypes and misconceptions you may have about a particular region of the world and then do your research to help determine where you want to grow your business and what region creates the most significant opportunity for your product or service. Failing to do so can result in financial loss and missed opportunities for your business.
The next thing to do is to investigate the cultural factors affecting how your business would operate in your target country. These factors can be divided into four key groups: social, religious, legal and business culture.
Cosmetic Specialty Labs, Inc. has exported cosmetic items to over 40 countries since the early ‘80s, including countries in Middle Eastern and European regions and the South and Central Americas. But, of course, it goes without saying that these regions are a world apart, figuratively and literally.
Over the next few weeks, I want to share my export experiences, both my successes and failures, with all of you. I plan on exploring the four critical aspects of business that contribute to that success and failure: social, religious, legal and business culture individually. But not only as an American business owner operating globally but also as an American WOMAN business owner operating in regions entirely foreign to Americans.
I hope you follow along over the next few weeks and explore the global export opportunities available to Oklahoma businesses, as well as the state and federal resources available to support your efforts for expansion.
Jennifer Krebs-Ellis is president & CEO of Cosmetic Specialty Labs, Inc, former Mayor of Medicine Park and serves as a commissioner on the Oklahoma Employment Security Commission.