I was telling my doctor about some minor complaints. He listened and then asked me: “How old do you feel?”
I had to stop and think about that. “Maybe in my 50s or 60,” I finally said, which is much younger than my actual age. “How old do you feel?”
“Oh, in my 30s,” he answered, laughing, which is probably much younger than his actual age. “See, that’s why you’re doing so well,” he added.
We’re told that we’re only as old as we feel. That’s only partly true. I think we can physically feel pretty close to our actual age while at the same time think of ourselves as much younger.
There was a British study in 2014 that asked 6,500 adults, “How old do you feel?” Those who felt younger than their real age lived the longest over the following eight years. The average age of those in the study was 66. Most felt at least three years younger than their actual age. Those who felt younger had the least chance of dying in the next eight years. Those who felt older than their real age were about 40% more likely to die than those who felt younger.
Curious, I googled “things to keep us young.” I found:
5 things that keep us forever young
10 all-natural ways to stay young
25 things that will keep you young
25 foods that’ll keep you young forever, and
It’s the little things that keep us young
The five things that keep us young forever are meditation, laughing, singing, moving and loving. This is the only list that singing was on but I agree with this list, especially laughing and loving. Laughter really is the best medicine but who said it first is unknown. One site had 738 quotes about laughter. I grew up with belly-laughing uncles and my favorite people to be around now are those who laugh a lot and make me laugh with them.
The 10 all-natural ways to stay young include: Give yourself a break, consume more fat and, no, it doesn’t mean more bacon, it’s talking about the Omega-3 fatty acids found in salmon, walnuts and seeds, exercise, love, yoga, superfruits, skin supplements, mental aerobics such as crossword puzzles, and my favorite recommendation, red wine. If I sip red wine while working my morning crossword puzzle, I should be ahead of the game.
The 25 things to keep you young turned out to be makeup, wrinkle treatment, eye cream, etc.
Out of the 25 foods that will keep you young forever, I like 19. I know oysters, shiitake mushrooms, clams, sardines, rooibos tea and pomegranates are good for us but I figure if I eat more of the other 19 — ranging from A to Y — apples to yogurt, no Zs — my body won’t miss the other six.
Having read through all these sources, what seems to be pretty much universally agreed on for growing old relatively healthy and moderately happy is the advice my doctor gave me: “Be happy. Moderation. Love.” And, I would add, a little chocolate.
Mary McClure lives in Lawton.