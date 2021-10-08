A state official visited the city of Lawton a few years ago and was impressed with the number and type of manufacturing companies in our west industrial park. Our local community is fortunate to have four viable industrial plants in the park as well as several companies that provide support services to these plants. Combined with the other manufacturing firms in the Lawton area, these businesses provide a strong job market for local residents.
In total, the manufacturing industry provides good-paying jobs to some 4,000 Lawton families, according to the Lawton Economic Development Corporation, and is responsible for a sizeable portion of the Lawton area’s economy.
In fact, manufacturing, in many ways, serves as the basis of the national economy. Consider these facts and figures:
• Slightly more than 12 million individuals were employed in the manufacturing sector in the U.S. in 2020. (Source: U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics)
• Some 3,400 manufacturing firms currently employ about 135,000 Oklahomans. (Source: Oklahoma State Department of Commerce)
• And, for every $1 of goods produced by the manufacturing industry, an additional $2.74 is generated for the economy. That’s more than what is contributed by any other industry sector. Plus, each job in manufacturing creates an additional 2.5 jobs in local goods and services. (Source: Oklahoma Manufacturing Alliance)
No wonder the National Association of Manufacturers has designated the month of October as Manufacturing Month 2021. Closer to home, Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt signed a proclamation Oct. 4 declaring October as Manufacturing Month in Oklahoma.
Manufacturing Month has been established to expand knowledge about and improve general public perception of manufacturing careers and manufacturing’s value to the U.S., state and local economies. So, it’s not just about increasing awareness of manufacturing’s contributions to our economy. The month’s emphasis is also to illuminate for young people the well-paying, challenging and rewarding career opportunities that are available to them in modern manufacturing.
According to the National Association of Manufacturers, 4 million manufacturing jobs will need to be filled in the U.S. over the next decade.
These jobs will offer competitive, attractive pay and benefits. In fact, the average annual income and benefit total for U.S. manufacturing employees is $88,406, according to NAM.
These workers are the true strength of American manufacturing. They play an essential role in providing the goods and commodities that we need and enjoy every day. Not only do they contribute to our industrial operations, many of them also serve their community by volunteering their time in various civic roles away from work.
There is no better time than now — Manufacturing Month — to salute today’s skilled workers and express appreciation for their hard work and dedication to their jobs. It’s also a great time to say, “thank you” to the many valued partners who help us in our manufacturing mission, every day.
As a member of the Lawton manufacturing community, and on behalf of the entire Goodyear-Lawton team, I would like to express my personal gratitude to our local partners in vocational training. The Great Plains Technology Center trains all of Goodyear-Lawton’s maintenance technicians. Likewise, Cameron University plays a critically important role in preparing young workers for jobs in various fields in manufacturing.
Thank you, also, to Goodyear-Lawton’s community partners — the State of Oklahoma, Comanche County, City of Lawton, LEDC, Comanche County Industrial Development Authority and the Lawton Fort Sill Chamber of Commerce, to name just a few. Each plays a vital role in supporting the viability of our plant and the other manufacturing operations in our community.
Lastly, I would like to recognize the dedication and commitment of my co-workers at Goodyear-Lawton. We are part of something special and exciting. Our team produces tires that are hard at work each day for people in Lawton, throughout the State and all around the world — driving through the neighborhood, taking the family to the ballpark, to a doctor’s appointment and to work, or crisscrossing the country.
At the same time, our Company is pursuing innovations that will revolutionize the tire industry — like intelligent tires for autonomous, connected and electric vehicles. Rest assured that the Goodyear team in Lawton will continue to play an important role in bringing these and many other tire developments to market for the benefit of the community and our customers around the world.
#####
Special note: Goodyear-Lawton will host a career fair (7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.) today at the plant’s Learning Center, No. 1 SW Goodyear Blvd in Lawton. See the plant’s ad in The Lawton Constitution today for more information or access the plant’s hiring portal at greatjob.goodyear.net.
Jimmy Cagle is Communications Manager at Goodyear-Lawton