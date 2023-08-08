Given that it has happened a third time, I guess it is finally time to discuss the elephant in the room. Former President Trump was indicted — again — for his role in trying to overturn the 2020 Election results. My intention here is not to make a comment whether I think that he is guilty or not. I try to avoid such statements in these columns and there is a lot of evidence that it would not change anyone’s mind. Instead I think it is valuable to discuss what impact this will have on Trump’s run for the White House in 2024.

The most common question I get from students is whether a person who has been convicted of a crime can serve/run as president. The Constitution is silent on that point. Theoretically Trump could be impeached and removed from office by the United States Congress, but that failed in the aftermath of the Jan. 6 riots and there is little evidence that such an effort would be successful at this time. After the 2024 election a new Congress will be sworn in, but if that election delivered enough Senate votes to impeach Trump, it is logical to assume that he would have lost that election in the first place. Even in Trump’s worst-case scenario there is no restriction from running while on trial, or running while in prison for that matter. In 1920 Eugene Debs was a candidate for president while in prison for vocalizing his opposition to United States involvement in the First World War. He appeared on many state ballots and received five million votes despite being unable to actively campaign since he was incarcerated.

