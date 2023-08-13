I have no doubt that social media makes us stupider. Now, it seems, there may be some data to back up that presumption.
Can you tell which headline is fake?:
“Morocco’s King Appoints Committee Chief to Fight Poverty and Inequality.”
“Government Officials Have Manipulated Stock Prices to Hide Scandals.”
“Hyatt Will Remove Small Bottles from Hotel Bathrooms.”
An ongoing study by the University of Cambridge utilizes a “Misinformation Susceptibility Test” designed to measure how well readers can differentiate real headlines from fake ones. A study of 1,516 U.S. adults published in June indicated about two-thirds of us can correctly classify a news headline as real or bogus. But adults under 45 had a harder time, scoring only 60 percent compared to those who were older and scored 75 on average.
The study’s conclusion was ““younger Americans may be more likely than older adults to suspect misinformation where there is none and may trust news headlines less overall.”
The Nieman Lab which reported on the results said “Younger Americans are more likely to consume news via social media, and that this correlates with greater misinformation susceptibility. Among audiences of mainstream news audiences, AP news consumers performed best at distinguishing between real and fake headlines, with an average of 16 correct headlines. On the other hand, those who get news from social media performed poorly overall.”
Rakoen Maertens, who was quoted in the Nieman Lab article, is co-leader of the study, and said it’s not designed to test what you know, but “We’re trying to measure someone’s skill to detect the deceiving element that is most often common in misinformation,” like manipulative language.
With troll farms, bots and artificial intelligence, our risk only increases. According to the Nieman Lab article “You could spawn thousands of fake news websites in minutes,” (Maertens) said. With this technology hooked up to social media bot accounts, the onslaught of ‘high-quality fake news’ will amount to a kind of ‘misinformation waterboarding,’ he reflected (a phrase that has haunted me since our interview). Reckoning with that, in his view, will require a full-court press: changing how we consume news and rank content; updating technology, algorithms, and platforms; and significantly stepping up and revamping media literacy teaching.”
Just over a year ago, this newspaper worked with local educators to produce a “media literacy” curriculum for middle school students. Among the skills to be successful adults in a digital information age, I see it as among the most critical.
Want to test your own knowledge? The test can be found at https://yourmist.streamlit.app/. It’s either 16 or 20 questions — your choice — and takes only a couple of minutes to complete. I missed two of 20, guessing wrong on two legit headlines I suspected were fake. But then again, I might be a little too suspicious.
David Stringer is the publisher of The Lawton Constitution, a past-president of the Oklahoma Press Association and a media professional for over 40 years, more than half of that in Oklahoma. He can be reached at david.stringer@swoknews.com