Election 2024 DeSantis

Republican presidential candidate and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis walks in the July 4th parade in Merrimack, N.H.

 Reba Saldanha/AP

This week I would like to talk to you about Ron DeSantis. DeSantis’ is currently running for the presidency of the United States and it is not going great. It isn’t that he has made any awful gaffes or anything. There were discussions online about his likeability and there have been some negative stories about his wife Casey. It has been pretty tame stuff so far. My question this week is why isn’t the highest profile “not Trump” candidate doing better and how can he turn the ship around.

Ron DeSantis is not doing particularly well in the polls. Longtime readers know that polls of primary voters, particularly this early, should be taken with a grain of salt. That being said, the gap between DeSantis and former President Trump is large. The website 538.com which averages polling results estimates an almost 20 percentage point gap between Trump (52.2 percent) and DeSantis (23.3 percent). If I were a DeSantis supporter though that would concern me less than the trend line. In Feb./March of this year the race was within two percentage points. Trump’s lead is growing. We would expect Trump to begin the race with a lead given his high name-recognition. That he is gaining ground over DeSantis has to be troubling to the Florida governor. To make matters worse, DeSantis had not even declared his candidacy in Feb./March. He did not formally declare he was running for the presidency until late May, by which time his polling numbers had already slipped. Politics is like a lot of things. Timing is everything and DeSantis may have let his time slip by declaring so late.

Tags

Recommended for you