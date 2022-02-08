Fairly soon the Oklahoma Legislature will come back into session. Oklahoma, like some other states, has a Legislature that only meets for a brief period before the session ends. That means that to make sure they have enough time to complete their tasks the legislators must submit proposed bills before the session begins. There have been a few of these bill proposals that have even gotten national attention. So, should you be celebrating/frustrated with these things? Maybe or maybe not. Today I want to talk about how a bill becomes a law.
The thing you need to understand is that the law-making process is exceptionally slow and complicated. For a bill to become a law it first is sent to a committee. The committee structure allows legislators to specialize on laws and policies in a single area and they have the authority to either block legislation or to amend it significantly. Most bills die in committee. This can be for any reason. Assuming the bill gets out of committee it then moves over to the full chamber where it was introduced (either the House or the Senate). The bill is then debated and voted upon.
Assuming it passes at that step it then moves over to the other chamber, where the entire process starts over again. If it is edited, which can be common, then once it passes it must go back to the first chamber because the exact same bill, word-for-word, needs to go through both Chambers. Once that happens it goes to the governor who can choose to either sign the bill into law or to veto it. That is an abridged version of the law-making process.
What does that mean for legislation in Oklahoma? The first thing is that bills at this point are not worth the paper that they are printed on. They are certainly potentially laws in the future, but the odds are that they will not be. The second thing to remember is that Oklahoma’s legislative session is extremely short. By the end of May the Legislature is done. That limited time frame weakens the Legislature’s power because they cannot do everything. Just like you would do in your day-to-day life this means that the Oklahoma Legislature must prioritize and do the most important things first.
A good clue on this front is going to be statements from legislative leaders and Gov. Stitt’s “State of the State Address.” While there is no requirement that the Legislature must follow Stitt’s lead, they usually feel compelled to do that. The governor does hold the power to call the Legislature back into session and he could do that if some major piece of his agenda is not dealt with.
If it is unlikely that these bills will ever go into effect, then what is the point of them? In some cases, a legislator may just have a priority that they want to see go into effect. Sometimes an issue that may seem relatively minor to you is the thing that drove a legislator to run for office in the first place. Another reason that longshot legislation gets proposed is that, when it is provocative enough, it can make the news.
Some of the extreme bill proposals, particularly the ones targeting schoolteachers, have made national headlines. Sen. Rob Standbridge is probably someone you have never heard of. I had never heard of him until last week and that was because he proposed a law that will never pass but it got him covered in a national publication I was reading. Sen. Standbridge has already won because his proposed bill has gotten him coverage far beyond what a random state Senator could achieve otherwise.
This is where you, the Oklahoman, come into play. Because there are so many proposals and so little time, it is incumbent on all of us to contact our legislators and let them know what our priorities are. If you want to see books removed from school libraries, then you should tell your legislators that. If you want those libraries protected, then tell your legislator that. I am aware that we all have busy lives but this is important. Your state legislator doesn’t know what your legislative priorities are unless you tell them. They can guess but largely they are basing their judgment on their political instincts, party identification, and what they know about local politics. They would generally love to hear from you.
I emailed my state legislator in December, and I heard back from them in four hours. I cannot promise that to you. This is their busy period. But what I can promise is that they will, at a minimum, read your comments and take them into consideration.
So get involved but do not fret about things in February. This is like Opening Day in baseball. Anyone can win the World Series and hope is springing eternal. But take it from me, a Cubs fan, when I say that if you get too worked up in April, you are going to end up disappointed.
David Searcy holds a master’s degree from Oklahoma State University and a PhD in political science from Southern Illinois University.