Let’s be real for just a minute, the past two years have been hard. There have been moments where they have been down right bleak, hope has been lost, and we have all operated on auto-pilot. We have all experienced major change, setbacks, losses, and watched our dreams blow away in what could have been.
As we prepare for another Christmas we must choose how we will enter the season, with hope or bitterness. For years Christmas was my favorite season. I love the magic, the celebration, the contagious joy. Yet, last year, the magic wasn’t there, the blah moods of others crept into my season. For me, this year has been tougher than the previous year. The days are longer, work more tedious, with fewer and fewer moments of joy. The bleakness around me seems more prevalent than ever. While searching for my peace, I struggle to remind myself I am not responsible for the happiness of others. How they choose to enter the season is on them.
No matter the struggles, the setbacks, and missed opportunities, I am choosing to enter the season with joy. There will be fewer presents under the tree and a less fancy dinner. The friends who have become family are more plentiful than ever, filling my heart. Somewhere in the struggles of the year, I learned the simplicity of joy. Joy comes from your perspective, the way you view life, not what you have.
Understanding this, determined to find all the joy I can, I have worked to see the best in people, be responsible for my actions, striving not to hurt others, but understanding how my words and actions are interpreted is not something I can control. Sharing moments of laughter, love, and victory with those around me are the moments that carry me through the struggles.
This holiday season I am hopeful for more moments with those I love than ever before. Sharing laughter with others, enjoying the beauty of Christmas lights, struggling to perfect homemade sugar cookies are the gifts I am longing for. While I cannot say I have been on my best behavior this year, I am asking Santa for enough memories and moments to carry me through to the next holiday season. Maybe, just maybe, he will overlook my naughty nature, making this the best holiday season ever.
One thing is for sure, I am excited to make memories with my child as we teach our puppy about Santa Paws. Laugh all you want, but since she was a tiny girl, B and I have taught all our pets about Santa Paws. Some traditions are too precious to change. Selina is quite the feisty pup, she has definitely landed herself on the Naughty list, but the joy she has brought to our family, the moments of laughter, bonding, and silliness, will wipe her slate clean. And Raffy, good old Raffy, has been very kind, willingly sharing his favorite chair and toys with her, patiently ignoring the bites and nips. While age has slowed him down, his heart has grown.
Choose joy for this holiday season. Let’s leave the bleak and ugly in 2021 and make 2022 our year. Who knows, it could be our best year yet!
I love to hear from my readers. You can reach me at believestrengthpassion@gmail.com
Sara Orellana-Paape lives in Lawton and writes a weekly column for The Lawton Constitution.