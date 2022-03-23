As a child many of us were raised to be nice. I think that was the worst lesson we could have learned. By being nice, we have no boundaries and take ownership for things that are not ours to bear. Rather, we should have been raised to be empathetic, sympathetic, authentic, and assertive. Kindness is not what others are searching for, rather, they are searching for honest acceptance.
I was raised to use manners, be polite, and to not contradict my elders. We were taught there was one way to do something, to not question what we were told, and to follow best practices. Girls were taught to be nice, to be pretty, to present a good image. I borrowed others burdens, and allowed what wasn’t mine to wear me down, to crush my spirit.
For a time I followed these rules, tried my best to be the best version of myself that I could be. But let’s face it, if you know me, you know I am not good at following rules, cannot leave the house clean, and never seem to finish putting on my makeup or doing my hair. Sometime in my mid-thirties, I realized I was fighting a losing battle. I cannot be what I am not. And so I started the shift, and by 42, I understand the value of boundaries, of not carrying others burdens, of not allowing the moods of others to affect me.
I find myself questioning why we raise our children to not question, to simply follow rules with no thought. Why do we want to raise a nice, polite generation who cannot think for themselves? Wouldn’t it be better if we taught our children to ask thoughtful questions, to be respectful, kind, empathetic, but to be able to think for themselves? How many potential solutions to world problems have we lost because of how we have raised our children?
Learning to not be nice, to be who I am, brutally honest and direct, to not apologize for the way I state things as they are, has been a great lesson. I cannot be anything but who I am. Not sugar coating words, hiding the truth, or running from things I don’t want to face have allowed me to come into my own, to honestly accept who I am.
We are each a work in progress, and hopefully, we are never complete. For the moment we complete who we are, is the moment we stop growing, learning, bettering ourselves. Continually seeking to be the best version of ourselves, learning something new daily, ensures we will continually maintain a growth mindset, gain the ability to continually see new perspectives, has the potential to create the adventure of a lifetime.
Imagine what the world would be like if we all honestly accepted ourselves, who we were meant to be, and embraced our destiny. What if we stopped the falsities, stopped pretending to be nice and were honest? How many problems would be avoided? How many solutions found?
I love to hear from my readers. You can reach me at believestrengthpassion@gmail.com.
Sara Orellana-Paape lives in Lawton and writes a weekly column for The Lawton Constitution.