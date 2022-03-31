The Southwest Oklahoma Genealogical Society, in conjunction with our great Lawton Public Library, has identified a list of people we might declare to be legends of Lawton. There must be another generation which I would challenge all to identify, but these are very difficult to argue.
• Mattie Beal (1879-1931) No. 2 in the land lottery and won 160 acres, with which she donated much for schools, church and Lawton parks. Mattie is buried in a local cemetery and the Mattie Beal house, built by her husband in 1908, is open to the public and on the National Register of Historic Places.
• Marie Detty (1898-1984) Yet another woman on this list of 12. An early leader in child welfare and education issues. Heavily involved in the successful effort to obtain full-time authorization for child welfare workers.
• Scott Ferris (1877-1945) Of course, a street named in his remembrance. Lawyer in Lawton and Oklahoma City, member of Oklahoma Territorial Congress, and a U.S. Congressman. Chaired the Oklahoma State Highway Commission and served on the National Democratic Committee.
• Geronimo (1829-1909) Apache war leader led numerous raids in New Mexico, Arizona and Mexican territory. Surrendered three times and escaped from reservations three times. After capture, eventually brought to Fort Sill where he was a common sight in Lawton selling autographed pictures and paraphernalia. Buried on Fort Sill.
• Thomas Gore (1870-1949) Blind; one of the first two U.S. Senators from Oklahoma. Practicing Lawton lawyer; renowned orator and grandfather of famed author Gore Vidal.
• General Henry Ware Lawton (1843-1899) Lawton’s namesake. Received Congressional Medal of Honor during the Civil War; helped chase down and capture Geronimo in Mexico; was the military governor for Santiago after Cuba’s surrender. Killed in Philippine-American War and buried in Arlington National Cemetery.
• Louise (David) McMahon (1873-1966) The third woman of this group. Moved to Lawton in 1901 with her husband. He practiced law; she a philanthropist and gifted musician. Establish with her son the McMahon Foundation in 1940. Published artist and author.
• Quanah Parker (1850-1911) Comanche leader and war chief; his mother was Cynthia Parker, a white woman who was captured as a child in Texas. After settling on a reservation, he became a successful and wealthy rancher. His home in the Wichita Mountains was named Star House. Quanah is buried on Fort Sill with his mother and sister.
• Ned Shepler (1896-1967) Came to Oklahoma at the age of 6 and to Lawton at the age of 14 where his father purchased The Lawton Constitution. Became co-owner upon his father’s death in 1919, became editor and sole owner in 1942. Always a community activist, Shepler was instrumental in getting the H.E. Bailey Turnpike built.
• General Joshua Sill (1831-1862) Fort Sill namesake who lived a short life. Third in his West Point Class of 1853. Participated in several Civil War battles and was killed in the Battle of Stone River in 1862. His West Point classmate, General Phillip Sheridan, named the new military post in his honor. General Sill never was at Fort Sill.
• Heck Thomas (1850-1912) First Lawton chief of police; owned a detective agency in Texas. With marshals Madsen and Tilghman, captured the infamous Doolin and Dalton gangs. Heck is buried in Lawton.
• JW Elmer Thomas (1876-1965) U.S. senator, lived in Lawton in 1901 to practice law. Was present at Lawton land opening, developed and owned the Medicine Park resort, witnessed the Nuremberg War Trials.
So what are the names to be associated with future Lawton generations? Exall English? Dolph Montgomery? Pat Henry? Gib Gibson? Hossein Moini? Jennifer Ellis? Cindy Ross? Time will tell.
Lee Baxter is a former commanding general of Fort Sill.