The biggest news in Oklahoma politics is in the 2022 Oklahoma governor’s race. Joy Hofmeister, the current Oklahoma Superintendent of Public Instruction, announced that she is running for governor of Oklahoma. That is interesting but not groundbreaking. What makes Superintendent Hofmeister’s run fascinating is that she is switching parties to do it, moving from the Republican Party to the Democratic Party. So how about we do a “way too early” analysis of what Hofmeister’s entry says about next year’s election?
The first group affected by this announcement is the Democratic Party. You do not have to be a political savant to know that Oklahoma is a politically conservative state. No Democratic presidential candidate has won the majority in a single Oklahoma county since Al Gore in 2000. Democrats have not won a statewide race of any kind in a decade. So Hofmeister gives the Democratic Party something it currently lacks, a winner. Hofmeister may be running as a Democrat but she has made clear in most of her announcements that while she may be switching parties her personal politics have not. She told Fox25 that, “I think it’s important to note I haven’t changed.” So why the party switch? “Governor Stitt has hijacked the Republican Party,” Hofmeister said, “it is now a place of some extremism that I’m very concerned about.”
Hofmeister is not the only Democrat in the 2022 governor’s race. In order to challenge Stitt in the general election she has to first defeat Constance Johnson, a former state senator from Oklahoma City, in the Democratic Primary. Sen. Johnson is a progressive Democrat and that is going to make this an interesting primary.
While Hofmeister has always been moderate the fact remains that she was a Republican in September. Given her name recognition and Oklahoma’s political climate, she is probably the best case scenario for the Democrats to win the Oklahoma governorship but it might be really bumpy getting there. Are Oklahoman Democrats going to vote for the candidate that more closely aligns with their beliefs and values or are they going to vote for the candidate who has a better chance at winning in November and live with some ideological inconsistencies?
On the Republican side you have to say that Gov. Stitt is a massive favorite regardless. Incumbents are always more likely to win re-election than they are to get voted out of office. Oklahoman Republicans hold a decisive edge in party identification in the state. 2022 is also a midterm election. That matters because, as a general rule, the president’s party always loses seats in midterm elections. Hofmeister’s entry into the race does not change the fundamental fact that Jesus Christ himself would have trouble getting elected governor of Oklahoma as a Democrat.
All that being said, this is the worst case scenario for the Republican Party. Joy Hofmeister is a well-known politician who has won statewide office in Oklahoma. Hofmeister’s plan of winning Democrats and Independents while hopefully peeling off some moderate Republicans is a longshot but it is possible. Remember that Gov. Stitt actually lost the Republican primary for governor in 2018 to Mitt Cornett (another moderate) before ultimately defeating Cornett in a runoff. If Hofmeister can unite the Democrats, Independents and grab some of those Cornett voters, she has a legitimate chance.
Gov. Stitt also has done some things as governor that have drawn criticism. Support for masks in schools, something Gov. Stitt has opposed, have gotten majority support in polling of conservative states. Gov. Stitt also has made an enemy of tribal governments.
Chuck Hoskin Jr, Principal Chief of the Cherokee Nation, went so far as to call Gov. Stitt, an “enemy of sovereignty.” In a typical Oklahoma election, none of this would matter. Republicans have such a heavy advantage here that they can afford to make some political mistakes and overcome them anyway. Hofmeister is a strong enough candidate that she could, potentially, take advantage of Stitt’s controversies.
In any other context the Democratic Party was toast in 2022. Even given Hofmeister’s entry into the race I would still say that the Democratic Party is a heavy underdog. Hofmeister’s entry gives the party hope and makes the race interesting. The main takeaway from 13 months out is that this race now has my attention.
David Searcy holds a master’s degree from Oklahoma State University and a PhD in political science from Southern Illinois University.