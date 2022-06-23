The National Coalition Against Domestic Violence defines domestic violence as “the willful intimidation, physical assault, battery, sexual assault, and/or other abusive behavior as part of a systematic pattern of power and control perpetrated by one intimate partner against another. It includes physical violence, sexual violence, threats, economic, and emotional/psychological abuse. The frequency and severity of domestic violence varies dramatically.”
There is a tremendous amount of data surrounding domestic violence and the affect it has on families, as well as communities, across the United States and within our own state. So, I’d like to share a few things here just in case you didn’t know.
DID YOU KNOW that in the United States, more than 10 million adults experience domestic violence annually?
DID YOU KNOW that in Oklahoma 40.1% of women and 37.8% of men experience intimate partner physical violence, intimate partner rape and/or intimate partner stalking in their lifetime?
DID YOU KNOW that in 2019, thirty-seven individuals were victims of intimate partner homicide in Oklahoma?
DID YOU KNOW that on a single day in 2020, Oklahoma domestic violence programs reported serving 948 adult and child victims of domestic violence? During the same 24-hour period, 203 hotline calls were received, averaging nine contacts per hour. Tragically, 58 requests for services were unmet due to lack of resources.
DID YOU KNOW that one in three children who witnessed domestic violence were also child abuse victims?
DID YOU KNOW that Oklahoma is ranked third in the nation for women killed by men in “single victim-single offender” homicides?
DID YOU KNOW that one in three women and one in four men in the United States have experienced some form of physical violence by an intimate partner?
On the morning of May 11, 2022, one of those women who fell victim to domestic violence was a mother, daughter, sister, team member — and the 10th homicide victim in the City of Lawton.
Her name was Ashley Dawn Marks.
She had a Bachelor’s Degree in Psychology, she volunteered in her community, she advocated for and supported those struggling with addiction. And she had three children she adored.
In the hope of preventing her short life of 33 years from becoming another nameless, statistically data point ,I want to share with all of you a little piece of the life that Ashley lived, and I can think of no better way to do that than through the words of a few of her friends.
When I asked the question, “What would you like people to know about Ashley?”, the responses were quite similar. “Ashley was the most determined and inspiring people I have ever met”. “Ashley was the most positive person I’ve probably ever met”. “Ashley was ALWAYS SMILING”. “Ashley was tenacious, hardworking, intelligent, sweet, genuine, and I could go on and on”... And probably the one that sums up our friend and co-worker the best, “Ashley was a force to be reckoned with.”
It is my hope that the impact of Ashley’s kindness and leadership, as well as the positive way she lived her life will continue through her memory. I don’t want Ashley to become another nameless, faceless statistic lost to violence, which is why we will continue to say her name.
Her name was Ashley Dawn Marks.
If you or someone you know is a victim of domestic violence, 24 hour 7 days a week, local help is available. Please consider calling Marie Detty Youth and Family Services at (580) 357-2500. They are here to help.
Jennifer Krebs-Ellis is president & CEO of Cosmetic Specialty Labs, Inc, former Mayor of Medicine Park and serves as a commissioner on the Oklahoma Employment Security Commission.