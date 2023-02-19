I find myself in a rut. I know, for my health and well-being I need to change up a few things to get myself out of said rut. Problem is, I’m not sure I want to climb out.

I’m blessed to work in a comfortable office setting. Padded chairs. Heat. Air conditioning. Nearby restroom facilities. Coffee at the ready. I’ve done all manner of outdoor labor in my younger days. Everything from plowing under the stubble after a wheat harvest, commercial construction on the crew of a general contractor or laying rock as the exterior facade on a newly constructed home were all methods of financial support at one time or another.

