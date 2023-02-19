I find myself in a rut. I know, for my health and well-being I need to change up a few things to get myself out of said rut. Problem is, I’m not sure I want to climb out.
I’m blessed to work in a comfortable office setting. Padded chairs. Heat. Air conditioning. Nearby restroom facilities. Coffee at the ready. I’ve done all manner of outdoor labor in my younger days. Everything from plowing under the stubble after a wheat harvest, commercial construction on the crew of a general contractor or laying rock as the exterior facade on a newly constructed home were all methods of financial support at one time or another.
As I drive past various professionals these days who ply their trade on a bitterly cold winter day or a furnace-like summer sauna, I’m a) impressed by their dedication; and b) thankful for the creature comforts that allow me to do my job without breaking a sweat. Sure, there are days when the A/C goes out, or something else happens that makes the office less than ideal, but all in all the only muscle I work regularly is my brain. (And there are those who will tell you even that’s a stretch.)
Still, most days I go home wiped out, amazed how all the mental gymnastics of the day can make you physically tired. So I go home, park myself in a recliner and my wife and I share the triumphs and trials of the day. Dinner is likely simmering somewhere in the background as we share stories and let loose the weight of the day’s tasks. Then dinner followed by binge-watching our latest interest. The day typically ends reading part of a good book and bed at an hour I would have thought obscene in my night-owl past.
Yep. It’s a rut. But it’s comfortable and rewarding. Somewhere in the midst of all that, I’ll catch my second wind and find all the tired I felt when I arrived home dissipated somewhere between the dinner and the book.
My doctor will tell me I need to exercise more. And he’s right. There have been times when I committed to a regimen of exercise and being careful of my diet. Now is not one of those times.
I find it cozy here in my rut. But the time is coming. I can feel it. That nagging in the back of my brain as my conscience says “Ya know, you really ought to be doing something more productive.” And soon, I’ll break. I’ll decide to be more responsible and develop another routine that starts with me climbing out of my rut. Even though I’ve made it really comfortable.
For now, I’ll get home at the end of the day, change into comfy clothes and hear the recliner calling as my wife says dinner’s not quite ready yet. It’s like the chair’s only reason for being is to help me forget the stresses of modern life and relax. Yep. It’s there just waiting for me.
Maybe ruts aren’t always so bad.
David Stringer is the publisher of The Lawton Constitution, a past-president of the Oklahoma Press Association and a media professional for over 40 years, more than half of that in Oklahoma. He can be reached at david.stringer@swoknews.com.