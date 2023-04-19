We talk a lot about setting and maintaining boundaries. I have written a lot about these topics, especially as I have been learning how to set boundaries. But rarely do I hear or read anything about hearing and honoring other people’s boundaries.

Communication is an art. We communicate more through our tone and body language, than the words we speak. While I prefer written communication, because I can reread sections as needed, it is very easy to misunderstand what someone is saying because we cannot see or hear them. We must also remember that we filter communication through a series of lenses, and then interpret the filtered message. Needless to say, it is far easier to misunderstand someone than to understand them.

