I would like to make a bold statement. Our level of happiness is directly linked to our level of health. Our health consists of several elements: our mental, emotional, physical, occupational, and spiritual health. If one of these areas is not operating at peak performance, our level of happiness is not as high as it could be. In order to be truly happy, we must be as healthy as possible in every area.
This statement, while bold, exhausted me. Truly. Managing to get through each day was sometimes all I could do. The thought of working on my health was overwhelming. But, at 42, I knew I wanted to live. Truly live. I was tired of simply existing. And so I embarked on what turned out to be the hardest, most painful, yet most rewarding journey of my life.
When we begin to make positive changes often those closest to us will react negatively. You see, when we begin to work on ourselves, it can trigger those closest to us to question themselves and our relationship with them. If we are making changes to better ourselves, then they must need to do the same, right? Wrong.
Health is a choice. And it is a deeply personal choice. Choosing to work on our health is not a reflection of our feelings towards others, or a subtle hint that we think they should also embark on a similar journey. The journey to being the healthiest version of ourselves is a journey we must make on our own. Yes, things about us will change, but the fundamental person we are, will not.
I started slow. I focused on hydration first. I developed an easy and fun system to monitor my water intake. Once I had that down, I moved to my nutrition. I am a very active person, and was at the time I began this journey, so I simply continued to focus on my workouts, making them fun and challenging. For me, the next step was my mental and emotional health. I was in a bad place. I had no boundaries. If I was going to continue on this journey, then I had to create boundaries to protect myself, my health, my goals, and the changes I was making. This was by far the hardest part of the journey, and continues to be. Yet, it is also the best part of my journey.
As you would expect, I have lost a lot of friends, relationships have changed, and some have ended. I can’t speak for the other people, but I can say that for me, while the changes were hard, they have been for the best. I am learning to listen to my gut, follow my instinct, and respect my needs and wants.
The farther along I get in this journey, the happier I am becoming. It’s a different kind of happiness, it’s more like a peaceful contentment. I know that at this moment I am enough and that tomorrow I will be better and enough. Each day I will grow, gain new skills and experiences, and each day I will be enough. I am no longer missing something or looking for someone to fill my life. Rather, I am looking for companions on my journey, people to share experiences and make memories with. It’s interesting how the healthier I become, the happier I am.
Sara Orellana lives in Oklahoma City and writes a weekly column for The Lawton Constitution.