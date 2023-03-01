I would like to make a bold statement. Our level of happiness is directly linked to our level of health. Our health consists of several elements: our mental, emotional, physical, occupational, and spiritual health. If one of these areas is not operating at peak performance, our level of happiness is not as high as it could be. In order to be truly happy, we must be as healthy as possible in every area.

This statement, while bold, exhausted me. Truly. Managing to get through each day was sometimes all I could do. The thought of working on my health was overwhelming. But, at 42, I knew I wanted to live. Truly live. I was tired of simply existing. And so I embarked on what turned out to be the hardest, most painful, yet most rewarding journey of my life.

