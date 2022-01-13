He could have been a farmer, perhaps he should have been as that was his entire background. Raised in Okarche, he attended Catholic church and was indoctrinated early into the Roman Catholic faith.
I know what that was like to have strict Catholic parents, to be rousted out of bed early to perform duties as an altar boy, a duty you never seemed to outgrow. I know I was in that role from the time I was 7 years old until I graduated from high school — 11 years. I’m guessing his record was about the same.
He was a hard-working farm kid who played sports, but his faith developed very early and he was accepted into the Assumption Seminary in San Antonio, Texas. He did not flourish academically, but then completed his education and was ordained a Catholic priest in 1963. He returned then to Oklahoma and served as an associate pastor in Durant, Tulsa and Oklahoma City. From there he joined the Oklahoma Diocese mission in Guatemala, learned Spanish (a subject which had escaped him earlier), and helped translate the New Testament into Spanish. While there, a civil war was waged between the government and guerrillas. Thousands of Catholics were slaughtered and when Father Stanley Rothers’ name appeared on a “death list,” he returned to Oklahoma only to be convinced he belonged in South America, and he returned there to complete his work. But on July 28, 1981, three guerrillas entered the church rectory, fought with Father Rother, then executed him.
In 2007, the campaign to have Father Rother recognized as a saint began in Oklahoma and eight years later the Vatican in Rome declared him to be a martyr, a critical step in the Archdiocese of Oklahoma City’s campaign to have Father Stanley beatified, the final stage in the church process to have him declared a saint.
Thus, Father Stanley Rother becomes the first martyr and Roman Catholic saint from Oklahoma. A farm boy who could not learn Latin, for whom a shrine is being erected in south Oklahoma City. A big shrine. A really big shrine. Another Oklahoma small-town first. May he rest in peace.
Lee Baxter is a former commanding general of Fort Sill.