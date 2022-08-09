Recently two public school systems were downgraded to “accredited with a warning” for violations of last year’s HB 1775. HB 1775 is the so-called “anti-CRT” bill which I have written about in this column before. Tulsa Public Schools was investigated by the Oklahoma State Department of Education and was found to have not directly violated the law, but the Education Department recommended punishment anyway. At issue was a seminar that was only shown to teachers in the district.
Mustang self-reported an HB 1775 violation but was given the same punishment as Tulsa for the sake of “consistency” according to the state board of education. In this column I want to discuss what this means about education in Oklahoma and eat a little crow.
The last time I wrote about HB 1775 I talked about how the law itself was written in such a vague manner that it didn’t say much of anything. I stand by that analysis. It gives very little in the way of specifics about concepts and definitions. My initial reading of the bill is that it was so vague as to be unenforceable. What I failed to see is that the bill is so vague as it could mean anything. I was wrong because I misunderstood how broadly the Oklahoma Board of Education would interpret HB 1775.
In a statement to the Frontier, Rep. Chad Caldwell (R-Enid) said this of the Tulsa seminar, “When a seminar talking about ‘racial bias’ is telling you that Black people are more likely to be suspended than white people, I don’t know that it’s like crazy to think that somebody is going to think that you’re trying to get me to realize that (white teachers who disproportionally suspend Black students) are racist. … To me, if you drop breadcrumbs towards a specific conclusion, I don’t think that you get a pass just because you didn’t explicitly state the final conclusion.” That is not what HB 1775 says, but it is what HB 1775 implies.
The text of that law prohibits assignments and lessons that require students to feel guilt. The text of the bill says that you cannot say, “This is happening, and you should feel bad about it.” Rep. Caldwell agrees with me on this. He also told the Frontier that, “simply feeling uncomfortable in and of itself does not violate 1775.”
Let’s use the Tulsa Public Schools example. In a virtual seminar for teachers, they learned that school districts across the nation have been found to be more likely to suspend Black students than white students for school infractions. That is true and backed by numerous studies. I want to give Rep. Caldwell the most charitable reading which, to me, means that it is fair to say that Black students are more likely to be suspended from school than white students but that it is a violation of HB 1775 to label that as racial bias because that inevitably will make people feel like racists and that would l make them feel bad.
Threading the eye of that needle is going to be extremely difficult. It is difficult because of the vagueness of the law. If you got six people to read it and discuss what it means in practice, you might end up with six different conclusions. For instance, if a teacher covers the writing of the Constitution, they might cover the three-fifths compromise. The three-fifths compromise dealt with slavery and determining population. Given what happened to Tulsa, I would say that there is nothing wrong with covering the 3/5ths compromise, but it would be a violation to say that slavery was codified by the Founding Fathers into the Constitution. Of course, you might disagree with my interpretation. Rep. Caldwell might disagree with me. Perhaps the Board disagrees with all of us. The line between teaching about things that happened and making people feel guilty is a fine one and HB 1775 gives us no guidance on where it lies.
That is the problem with HB 1775. It is a Rorschach test. It always has been a Rorschach test. My initial thought was that was going to mean that it was a toothless piece of legislation. I was wrong about that. It appears that the Board of Education is going to use it with the broadest possible interpretation. The problem with that if you are an HB 1775 supporter is that this interpretation exists only if the current Board membership supports it. If the Board membership changes, then then new members could choose to follow a narrow interpretation of HB 1775.
Neither interpretation violates HB 1775, but each has different policy outcomes. It would be better for legislation to be written with clear instructions for enforcement agencies because that way everyone knows what the law is. It is hard to follow the rules when you do not know what the rules are. Whether you are a supporter, or a detractor, of HB 1775 we should all ask of our candidates for state House/Senate how they plan on fixing this during next year’s session. Otherwise, we are going to see many more challenges across the state this upcoming school year and beyond.
David Searcy holds a master’s degree from Oklahoma State University and a PhD in political science from Southern Illinois University.