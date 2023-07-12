The weather this summer is proving to be interesting. Between the rain, early heat, and extremely hot days, spending time outside has been a challenge. Especially for me, I have an elderly dog this summer, who is either taking advantage of my concern or is truly struggling with the heat.

It’s no secret, my daughter has never enjoyed the heat and sweating. Yet this is our first summer that we have access to a pool. If I could, I would live in the pool. As long as there is water, it is never too hot for me. Fortunately, I am fairly resourceful and I have developed a few tricks to help make our fun in the sun enjoyable for both of us.

Tags

Recommended for you