I’ve made my living with the printed word nearly my entire career, and whether written or spoken, I believe “words mean things.” And it’s bothered me for years when certain agencies co-opt the meaning of a word, turning it into a pejorative and then telling the rest of civilization “You can’t say that. It’s bad.”

I find it troubling when words are honed to a fine edge, then used as weapons, attacking and demeaning others, especially when they’ve twisted the original definition of a word to a new, less-than-correct meaning.