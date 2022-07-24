I’ve made my living with the printed word nearly my entire career, and whether written or spoken, I believe “words mean things.” And it’s bothered me for years when certain agencies co-opt the meaning of a word, turning it into a pejorative and then telling the rest of civilization “You can’t say that. It’s bad.”
I find it troubling when words are honed to a fine edge, then used as weapons, attacking and demeaning others, especially when they’ve twisted the original definition of a word to a new, less-than-correct meaning.
Still, in this industry, you have to be sensitive to such things, changing times, the evolution of culture, and our own maturation as a society. Most journalists I know work hard to make sure we’re straightforward in our reporting, but also sensitive to the subjects of our stories, at least as far as the topic allows us to be.
So when an organization rated us poorly using their scorecard with a group of words “may … signal a heavy reliance on stereotypes,” I’ll admit I took offense because in my opinion we do a good job. I also knew I needed to take a step back to see if they had a valid point.
You see, I have faith in words. I try to choose very specific words for very specific reasons. And I find it difficult to accept someone who twists the definition and then applies previously unused context to change its definition. But, when you’re told the terms “broken families”, “addiction” and “violence” should be avoided because they may reinforce a particular stereotype, you’re in a no-win situation if the story is about one of those topics.
So you have to have difficult conversations. You might have guessed, these discussions were about race, but it could just have easily been about a dozen other hot-button issues of the day. Is it pro-life or anti-abortion? Is it freedom of speech or spreading a conspiracy theory? Is it an alcohol addiction or a health issue?
So I called a couple of people I know, both of whom are members of the group in question. They possess a perspective I cannot own. When I asked one, a former newspaper publisher, how we do our jobs if certain words and ideas are off limits he said simply, “Sometimes you just have to write the story.” The conversation continues.
But the point is I was able to ask questions without being made to feel stupid. I expected (and was proven correct) that they’d answer honestly, from the heart, knowing the question was my effort to learn and be better.
But that’s what I think a large part of our society is missing. Having friends and acquaintances that you can have those difficult conversations with leads everyone to a better understanding.
It helps take the sharp edge off some of those words.
David Stringer is the publisher of The Lawton Constitution, a past-president of the Oklahoma Press Association and a media professional for over 40 years, more than half of that in Oklahoma. He can be reached at david.stringer@swoknews.com.