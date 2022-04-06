I have always thought I was an open minded person. I never thought I was closed minded, set in my ways, or even lacked the ability to see other’s perspectives. I think we all feel this way, we assume we are open minded, that ideas different or challenging to our own are not offensive, that we will approach each situation with grace. And then, a situation presents itself and somehow, we didn’t respond the way we thought we would.
For me the moments of true honesty, the spotlight on my closed minded thoughts come out in my parenting. I love my child more than anything in this world, she is by far my absolute best accomplishment of my life, nothing I ever achieve will come close to the amazing, perfect person she is. Her strength, tenacity, and self-assured nature leave me wondering how in the world I raised such a child. She is never at a loss for words, knows what to do, and has no problem taking over when I get overwhelmed. For me, she is the perfect child and partner in crime. And let me tell you, we have had a lot of fun over the years.
And yet, I find myself thinking antiquated thoughts, wanting to shape her future by what we thought was the right path. I remember being 18, a high school graduate and terrified to go to college. I wasn’t ready, I didn’t want to go, and I had no idea who I was. But I went, because that is what we did. I floundered, lost myself, and somehow found my way to graduation. I have strayed from my degree, working in every area but education. If I could have taken a few years off, to mature and work, to find myself, I would have done so much better. I waited six years before I went to graduate school. It was the best decision I could have made.
When my daughter told me she wanted to take a gap year, my heart instantly knew this was the right decision for her, but my head yelled no, no, no! Fortunately, a good friend and personal trainer has been teaching me to not respond when I am emotional, to stay quiet, find a safe place, and then explore my feelings. Thank God his training kicked in or who knows what I would have said. As I made some excuse about needing to use the bathroom, I asked myself why B had to go straight to college. If I knew she needed a break, why would I force her to do something I knew was a mistake and would damage our relationship? The only answer I could come up with was because that is what we do.
I was embarrassed, I burned with shame. How many other moments and conversations have I overrun because I had to say what I thought we should do, what was the right thing to do. The honest answer is this, I have not walked in your shoes, I have no idea how life has treated you, how you feel, or what challenges you have overcome. I have no right to tell you what to do or what should be done. I can love you, support you, listen to you, offer wisdom and guidance, but I cannot and should not force you to do something just because that is how it is done.
I have miles and miles to go, so much to learn. But I am hopeful that this lesson will make my journey a little easier, and help me be a better parent, friend, and community member. Times are changing, life is not what it used to be. In order to remain relevant I must grow.
I love to hear from my readers. You can reach me at believestrengthpassion@gmail.com.
Sara Orellana-Paape lives in Lawton and writes a weekly column for The Lawton Constitution.