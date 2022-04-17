In my two-year hiatus from the newspaper industry when I taught school, the biggest challenge was trying to “connect” to students. Those who were engaged in the lesson, I felt, performed better, so I applied a lot of effort to lessons that forced them to think, not simply reply with rote answers.
One query came to me after visiting with a relative I’d considered an adopted grandparent growing up. Merrill was a wonderful golfer, loved the game and I think was a two handicap at one point. After retiring from the defense industry, he and his wife moved to a retirement community, in large part so he could play the game he loved so much. But the last time I saw him, he told me he rarely played. He explained it was no longer as much fun as it used to be. In his 80s at that point, he remembered the shots he used to hit – ones he was no longer capable of – and the game was no longer enjoyable.
So, the question to the students was: Would you rather be a “has been”, or a “never was”? Would you rather have the fulfillment of performing a skill at the highest level, realizing you’d someday not be as good, or would you rather pass on being a star, enjoy a life of anonymity and escape the stress excellence can bring. We’ve all seen individuals who strive for fame, realizing once achieved, there’s a lot of negative that goes with it. Perhaps being a “never was” meant you continued to improve gradually, not necessarily achieving any level of fame, but being able to continue to enjoy the pursuit throughout your lifetime.
Most of the students chose the path of fame, and I couldn’t fault them for it. I think being younger plays a role in the decision, many of them craving the excitement, glamor and wealth they saw as a benefit. Most, in their eternal optimism, felt they’d never succumb to Merrill’s condition of grieving a lost skill to the point that it reduced the opportunity for them to continue to do what they most desired.
For the students, many of whom came from less than modest means, I think they either saw being famous as a way to escape their life condition, or they realized a more reasonable goal was to work hard and make the best of what they had. One told me, if that got him fame, fine. But that wasn’t a goal. He wanted to be successful, in his own mind, not necessarily famous.
Growing up, I think I fell into that second category. I don’t remember ever wanting to be famous. I love sports and music, but lacking more than basic talent in either arena meant I never had aspirations of celebrity status.
I still think fame is overrated. If you can be a success, be satisfied with your accomplishments, and leave things a little better than you found them, that should be considered a life well-lived.
David Stringer is the publisher of The Lawton Constitution, a past-president of the Oklahoma Press Association and a media professional for over 40 years, more than half of that in Oklahoma. He can be reached at david.stringer@swoknews.com.