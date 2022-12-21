It’s the week before Christmas, and not a soul is stirring, not even a mouse. This season has been an amazing season. One filled with joy, healing and laughter. B and I have laughed so much this season, we have laughed until we cried. It is amazing!
Tonight, as I write this, I find myself thinking about the past — the moments and memories I treasure. One in particular that stands out are the memories around Sheebah. Sheebah was by far the best dog I ever had. She was a force to be reckoned with. Sheebah loved fiercely, had an amazing sense of humor, and loved Christmas. I will never forget our first Christmas with her.
B was just old enough to help decorate. We spent a weekend decorating every inch of the house. Exhausted, but pleased with our work, we flopped on the couch to enjoy the fruits of our labor. That is when I noticed Sheebah. She was sitting in her chair, looking at the lights, smiling from ear to ear. I had never had a dog who enjoyed the holidays. Nim ate our decorations. And did her best to destroy the cheer.
But Sheebah, Sheebah loved the holidays. She loved the decorations, the tree, the lights, the presents, and the food. If I haven’t mentioned it before, Sheebah loved to eat. She was starving when we rescued her, and as most hungry dogs, developed a joy for food. As big of a dog as she was, she was quiet. She could tiptoe through the house without alerting one person or another dog. That year, her first Christmas, she jumped in with all four paws.
She loved to watch birds and loved our bird decorations. She fell in love with one, and would very carefully carry it around the house. We still have the bird, and there is not one scratch on it. She sang to the Christmas tree, opened presents with joy, and stole the Turkey. I am not a fan of turkey, let’s just say my grandmother gave me food poisoning from turkey on more than one holiday. Somehow, without any of us noticing, she tiptoed into the kitchen, stole the turkey, hid, and ate it. I have never seen a happier dog. She was so pleased with herself, I couldn’t get mad. In fact, B and I laughed and laughed.
To this day, I still look for Sheebah sitting in front of the tree, admiring the lights. Or carrying her favorite decoration around all day. I miss guarding the meat, making sure the sides are pushed all the way to the back of the counter, and knowing no matter where I put the Christmas cookies, she will find them and eat them. The memories are ones I will never forget or trade.
As we approach the holidays, remember your neighbors. Not everyone has a warm table and friends to spend the season with. Check in, share some cheer.