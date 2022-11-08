The 2022 Midterm Elections are here my friends, and it is high time we ignored the cries of doom and gloom, the fears of conspiracies, and the overall pessimism and demoralizing polarization that seem to permeate our journalism and our politics and revel — at least for the day — in the privilege of being free and voting in our imperfect Republic.

Voting, after all, is the most significant way we citizens make our voices heard in the corridors of local, state and national power. Telephone calls have their place, as do emails, letters, town-hall meetings and even peaceful protests. But those activities are sporadic and generally undertaken only by the vocal minority for whom politics is serious business. Most of us rarely engage our leaders in such a way. Instead, we influence the political system only when we vote, and though too few of us vote even in national elections (and our turnout in local and state elections is embarrassingly low) they are still moments when the politicians have to pay attention to us, and so they matter.