The 2022 Midterm Elections are here my friends, and it is high time we ignored the cries of doom and gloom, the fears of conspiracies, and the overall pessimism and demoralizing polarization that seem to permeate our journalism and our politics and revel — at least for the day — in the privilege of being free and voting in our imperfect Republic.
Voting, after all, is the most significant way we citizens make our voices heard in the corridors of local, state and national power. Telephone calls have their place, as do emails, letters, town-hall meetings and even peaceful protests. But those activities are sporadic and generally undertaken only by the vocal minority for whom politics is serious business. Most of us rarely engage our leaders in such a way. Instead, we influence the political system only when we vote, and though too few of us vote even in national elections (and our turnout in local and state elections is embarrassingly low) they are still moments when the politicians have to pay attention to us, and so they matter.
And these days they matter more than ever, because you and I are not just voting for particular people or for specific laws. We seem to be voting on whether we want to keep our elections fair and transparent and open to people of all faiths and political beliefs or give in to hate and divisiveness and refuse to recognize the outcomes of elections unless they go our way. I am not certain our situation is that grim, but that narrative is out there, and I am imploring you not to give in to it.
We have the safest, most secure, most stable and trustworthy elections in the world. And there was a time when we all would have taken that for granted. Everyone did when I was a kid. One measure of how much things have changed in the last 20 years is the degree to which people who think they are patriots are willing to demonize our democratic institutions, our courts and our press. There have always been imperfections, of course, but a basic faith in the system transcended political parties and religious belief and age, and gender for virtually all of the 20th century.
You and I and the internet have weakened that faith these last few years, but our fears are unfounded. They are the product of narcissists, delusional fascists and conspiracy theorists who live in an ignorantly narrow cyber and television world unchallenged by facts or reality and if they succeed in wrecking our democracy it will be because the rest of us let them.
So I hope you will reject the wild rumors that voting machines are rigged or connected to the internet. They never have been. I hope you will reject the salacious lie that ballot fraud is rampant. There has always been a little in every democracy. But in ours there is no proof it ever reached the point it determined the outcome of a federal election. I hope you will reject the conspiratorial and racist posts on various social media sites that dead people and illegal aliens are being exploited for votes. There is certainly a tiny fraction of dead people that vote in many elections, either through deliberate fraud or simple mistake, but the numbers have always been so small as to render them statistically insignificant.
I hope you will laugh at the absurd accusations that voting by mail is untrustworthy. The United States has conducted elections by mail through absentee ballots and other means for over 150 years. The scale of voting by mail absolutely exploded during the worst of the COVID pandemic, but the fundamentals of the process remain the same as they always have, and are absolutely safe and secure. And I hope you will reject the childlike notion that delays in counting ballots are a sign of voting irregularity. There have always been delays, either to count mail-in ballots or in large cities where the number of ballots requires more time for counting.
The results from big cities have always come in last. In the 1948 Presidential Election, for example, Republican Thomas Dewey thought he had won early in the evening. But by morning, when the city votes had been tallied, Democrat Harry Truman had pulled off one of the great upsets in American political history. Cities do tend to lean Democratic. But the delay in counting their ballots is a function of the large number of ballots, nothing more.
So go vote without a care in the world. I hope you stand in line to vote, that you chat with someone you do not know about politics in a friendly way, that being around other citizens doing their duty reaffirms your faith in the system, and that you sleep soundly tonight with your “I Voted” sticker on your pajamas.
Tomorrow there may be dissension. Tomorrow the losers may whine and complain and cry that the system is broken, and if that happens, I hope you will remember what my high school football coach said about people who complained about the outcome of games. “Only losers complain about the scoreboard,” he said. “Winners accept the result and start working on winning the next game.”
But leave all that for Wednesday. For now, let’s enjoy being free and voting our conscience together.
God Bless America.
Lance Janda holds a PhD in History from the University of Oklahoma and has more than 30 years of experience in higher education. He is the author of “Stronger Than Custom: West Point and the Admission of Women”, among other works.