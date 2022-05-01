Alexander Graham Bell once said, “Before anything else, preparation is the key to success.” I couldn’t agree more. Preparation is the key to success. Preparing students for success is something we’ve done for the past 50 years. It’s even part of our mission statement, “we prepare individuals for success in work and life.”
Last week we celebrated new students at our Signing Day event, formally welcoming them for choosing to make Great Plains Technology Center a part of their high school experience. This next week we enter into the final weeks of our current school year.
I am excited for our students preparing to graduate high school or complete their career programs. Many of our students will go on to college, some will enter the military, and many will enter the workforce with industry-alignments or sought-after certifications in hand, such as Adobe Certified Associate, Microsoft Certified Systems Administrator, Auto Service Excellence, National Registry of Emergency Medical Technicians, and National Association of Homebuilders, to name a few. We’re privileged to have played a significant role in their education journey and future.
Great Plains students prepare for industry certification testing as they master skills to help them secure employment in various industries. In addition to certifications, our students learn through hands-on experience in real-world settings. For example, our health programs have an onsite clinical component in hospitals, clinics, and long-term care facilities. Our program classrooms are equipped with the same state-of-the-art equipment used in industry. And another excellent example of learning through experience is our student-built house.
Each year our HVAC, Electrical, and Carpentry students work collaboratively on a live project by building a house right here on our campus. Students are now completing their ninth house. The house is underwritten by the Great Plains Technology Center Foundation, a 501c3 organization. Upon completion, the foundation sells the house through a bidding process, thus funding the next house for future students and providing student scholarships and emergency grants. Once sold, the buyer moves the house to their property. Our instructors who are “Journeymen” experts in their field, supervise the students’ work. With a focus on quality and doing things right the first time, by measuring twice and cutting once, as the adage goes, the house’s craftsmanship is second to none. It’s a win-win any way you look at it. The buyer gets a beautiful home to live in, but the most significant benefits are our students gain essential, marketable skills and hands-on experience that will secure their future.
If you’d like to see the house first-hand, I invite you to an open house from 1-5 p.m. May 15.
As we wrap up our 50th year of instruction, I’m profoundly proud Great Plains Technology Center maintains its circle of preparation. We are preparing to hand off current students into the world to begin their future as we prepare for the next school year and welcome new students to start their journey.
Clarence Fortney is superintendent of Great Plains Technology Center.