As we begin our winter break at Great Plains Technology Center and prepare for the coming year, I would like to spend some time reflecting on the past 12 months and what they have meant for our students, clients, employees and the community.
In spite of all that is going on in the world and across our country, we found time to celebrate the founders of Great Plains Tech and 50 years of impacting lives and the economy in Southwest Oklahoma. We also celebrated the bright future that lies ahead.
We are grateful for everyone who contributed to the success of the past 50 years. With a new year we get the opportunity to start fresh while building on our past successes. And a major piece of our success over the years is due to our Board of Education. In fact, January 2022 is designated School Board Recognition Month.
Great Plains Tech has dedicated, hard-working and passionate board members, who give hundreds of hours each year to craft policies, hire leaders, shape our vision and recognize outstanding programs, services and people.
Our board members include:
Zone 1-Homer Ryan; Zone 2-George Bridges, Jr.; Zone 3-Clark Smith (president); Zone 4-Arthur Patrick and Zone 5-Howard Johnson.
As citizen leaders these board members face complex and demanding challenges. Yet, few people fully understand the scope and implications of their responsibilities. As public officials, they make a major contribution to our community and the education of our high school and adult students, as well as our business clients.
One of the most important roles our board plays is to make sure we are accountable to our taxpaying public, both financially and ethically. Our board members take this role very seriously, often asking hard questions about the purchasing of services, equipment or the research behind our decisions.
In addition to the time our board members spend in board meetings each month, they are actively involved in school activities and events, and represent Great Plains Tech in the community. Our board members are also fantastic ambassadors for Great Plains Tech students, clients and staff.
Serving as a school board member is no small task. You have to file and run for election, you have to understand school law and school finance, and you must obtain a certain number continuing education hours of training each year to keep your board seat. Each month you have to review the board packet and all of the supporting documents prior to the board meeting so that you are prepared to ask questions and vote accordingly. It is a big responsibility. So, why would anyone want to do it?
I don’t want to speak for our board members, but I believe they do it to give back to their communities and to make a difference in the lives of our students and clients and to support economic development and growth in Southwest Oklahoma. I’m sure they have other reasons as well. I hope you will join me in January to thank our board members for their service. And not just the Great Plains Tech Board of Education. Thank your local K-12 Board of Education members, too. Their work is crucial to the strength of public education and the protection of our democracy.
I began by saying I am grateful for Great Plains Tech’s past 50 years and for the successes of 2021. But I am also hopeful (after all, this is a season of hope)! I hope our students find jobs to support themselves and/or their families, our soldiers and their families are safe and our residents never go hungry. I hope our entrepreneurs build successful companies and our companies grow and prosper in 2022. I hope southwest Oklahoma continues to create a sense of community that attracts young adults who want to build a life here. And I hope you will take some time in January to thank a school board member for their service. These are just a few of my hopes for 2022.
Clarence Fortney is superintendent of Great Plains Technology Center.